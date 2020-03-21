🔥Jadon Sancho at Chelsea? £120m transfer target assessed on Football Manager🔥

Chelsea have made Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho a key transfer target ahead of the next window.

Chief football correspondent James Olley reports that the club have not been put off by Dortmund’s £120million asking price ahead of the summer , with Manchester United also keen admirers.

Sancho has impressed since leaving Manchester City two-and-a-half years ago in a deal worth around £10m and Dortmund appear ready to cash in on the England international.

Chelsea are ready to spend big after two barren windows – one in which they were banned from signing players and another in which they simply failed to do so – and want to belatedly replaced Eden Hazard.

So, how would Sancho get on at Chelsea?

To answer that question, we turned to Football Manager 2020. Here’s what we found.

(Football Manager 2020)

Firstly, Chelsea do not win the Premier League. That honour goes, perhaps remarkably, to Manchester United despite the fact they missed out on the signing of Sancho in our simulation.

Chelsea finish third, one point behind second-placed Manchester City and one point ahead of fourth-placed Liverpool.

Playing on the left wing of Frank Lampard’s 4-2-3-1 setup, Sancho is the top scorer across all competitions with 18 goals, and lays on a further nine assists across 54 appearances. N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovavic both rack up 11 assists.

Sancho’s performances in the Champions League were particularly impressive, with four goals and two assists in 10 games.

His arrival, and form, meant Pedro was very much a bit-part player making just one start and nine appearances off the bench. He will join Al-Sadd on a free when his contract expires.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic rotated with first-choice pairing Sancho and Willian, both impressing with around 35 appearances each.

Sancho was valued at £53 million by the end of his first season back in England.

A horror run in April essentially ends Chelsea’s season as they are knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage to Liverpool on away goals, then lose to Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final four days later. Three days after that, they lose to eventual champions Manchester United in the league.

(Football Manager 2020)

International

Jadon Sancho is almost certainly a starter for Gareth Southgate in real life but lost his place in our simulated season.

Without a goal all season for the national team, Sancho misses out on Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad altogether, with Dele Alli and Raheem Sterling preferred behind Harry Kane.

(Football Manager 2020)

Other business

Chelsea’s only other signing was the £50m capture of Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax.

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League by beating Liverpool in the final. Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal in the sixth minute.

Manchester City beat Sheffield United in the FA Cup final, a 4-1 thrashing at Wembley.

Arsenal won the Carabao Cup as Dani Ceballos scored an 85th-minute winner against Manchester United.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah was named Player of the Year.