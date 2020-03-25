🔥Jadon Sancho at 20: England star's best career moments as he celebrates birthday🔥

Jadon Sancho celebrates his 20th birthday today among the most exciting players on earth.

A starter for both Borussia Dortmund and England, Sancho has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence on the first two . 5 years.

From his start at Watford, to attracting the eye of Europe’s best at Manchester City, Sancho opted to go to Borussia Dortmund in late August 2017 and hasn’t looked back.

Sancho had to hold back a few months for his debut, but finished his first campaign with an initial senior goal under his belt and a knack of establishing his team-mates.

A fresh contract soon followed therefore did a call from England manager Gareth Southgate, accompanied by his first minutes for the Three Lions.

Domestically, Sancho had confirmed his starting sport with Dortmund and ended his second season by scoring against Bayern Munich in the Supercup final as he found his first silverware as a senior player. Another new contract followed, sufficient reason for it interest from around Europe.

An initial goal for England wasn’t soon far behind and today Sancho can anticipate a busy summer, with or without football, because the likes of Manchester Chelsea and United compete for his signature.

