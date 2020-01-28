🔥Jadon Sancho and Rio Ferdinand praise Bukayo Saka after Arsenal beat Bournemouth🔥

Bukayo Saka received special praise from Rio Ferdinand and Jadon Sancho for his performance in Arsenal’s victory over Bournemouth in the FA Cup on Monday evening.

Saka scored the Gunners’ opening goal as he lashed the ball in from a tight angle after just five minutes, while Eddie Nketiah doubled their lead after he fired home Saka’s cross from the left flank.

The 18-year-old has impressed at left-back following Mikel Arteta’s arrival and Ferdinand was buoyed by his display in Arsenal’s 2-1 win.

‘I think Saka needs a special mention,’ Ferdinand told BT Sport after the match.

‘This kid has been a breath of fresh air coming in.

‘How quick he is, he’s confident as well, he plays the ball forward when he gets it, runs forward, the positions he takes up.

‘That’s what I’ve liked so much about since Arteta has been in – the positions these young players are taking up and playing in, you can see the coahcing coming out in them immediately.

‘And that’s a great trait for someone so young as a manager.’

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund and England winger Sancho was also clearly impressed by Saka’s display as he praised the Arsenal youngster on Twitter during the match.

Arteta also hailed Saka after the game for his willingness to cover at left-back, despite it not being his preferred position.

‘It is the situation now because we don’t have any left backs at the moment,’ said Arteta.

‘What I like is that he’s put his head down, it’s not his favourite position to play, but we try to adapt him with his qualities to play him as much as possible in the position that he likes.

‘But then he is very willing to learn all the defensive principals that we are asking him to do and his attitude is really good.’





