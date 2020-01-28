🔥Jaden Smith calls Tyler, The Creator his boyfriend again after Grammy win🔥

Over a year after first calling Tyler, The Creator his ‘boyfriend’ Jaden Smith is back on the BF train, it seems.

In November 2018 the actor and performer said Tyler was his boyfriend, and there was a bit of a to-and-fro between the pair, much to the delight of punters.

However, it never went any further, casting suspicions the pair were out for a good ol’ fashioned troll. Even Justin Bieber jumped into the conversation, claiming he thought he was Jaden’s boyfriend.

Now it seems Jaden is keen to start the whole ‘Tyler is my boyfriend’ thing back up, after posting on Twitter last night: ‘My Boyfriend Just Won A Grammy.’

While Will Smith’s son didn’t mention Tyler by name, many believed he was referring to his former ‘paramour’ after the rapper took home the Grammy award for rap album for his release Igor.

My Boyfriend Just Won A Grammy — Jaden (@jaden) January 27, 2020

This thing goes all the way back to 2018, when 21-year-old Jaden sent fans into quite the tizz when he claimed 27-year-old Tyler – real name Tyler Gregory Okonma – was his boyfriend while performing at the annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival.

He said: ‘I just want to say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world, and I love him so fing much.

‘And I want to tell you guys something. Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler’s my mother fing boyfriend and he’s been my mother fing boyfriend my whole fing life. Tyler the Creator is my fing boyfriend. It’s true!’

As the camera, wielded by a fan, panned over to Tyler, he was seen wagging his finger and laughing.

To really drum the message home, Jaden wrote in a now-deleted tweet following the performance: ‘Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now.’

To which Tyler, not denying it per se, replied: ‘hahaha you a crazy nman.’

While all eyes were still on them, Jaden told Apple Beats Music 1 Radio: ‘I recently said that Tyler, the Creator is my boyfriend and that’s true.

‘Just so you know.’

Still, a source quickly poured cold water over the chatters and said Jaden was ‘trolling’ – which isn’t all that surprising.

Tyler’s yet to say anything about it, he just seems to be laughing along. With the rest of us.

Metro.co.uk contacted reps for comment.





