🔥Jackson Browne tests positive for coronavirus after New York trip🔥

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne has tested positive for Covid-19.

The singer-songwriter said fell ill earlier this month and suspects he contracted the virus at the annual Love Rocks NYC benefit gig on March 12.

Browne, who rose to fame as a member of the Nitty Grity Ditty Dirt Band before establishing a solo career in the 1970s, confirmed to Rolling Stone that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

He told the website that he is now self-isolating at his home in Los Angeles and has not require hospitalisation.

“As soon as I had a small cough and a temperature, I tested [for COVID-19],” he said.

“My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don’t require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalisation or anything like that.”

The 71-year-old also highlighted the importance of testing and self-isolating in order to prevent the deadly virus from spreading, and called on young people to “take part in the global response to the spread.”

He added: “So many people that have it aren’t going to be tested. They don’t have symptoms, but they might have it and might be able to pass it on.”

Brown said the advice means “not going anywhere, not getting into contact with anybody, not seeing anybody.”

America has seen cases of the virus rocket in recent days, with New York City now the epicentre of the pandemic in the US.

The death toll in America now stands at 550, with cases numbering 45,000.

Donald Trump has ordered a string of tough measures on March 16 including closing restaurants and restricting gatherings to less than 10 people and said he would review them after a 15-day period, which is up next week.