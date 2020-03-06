🔥Jackie Chan Provides Medical Update After Quarantine Rumors🔥

As the world continues to deal with the ongoing outbreak of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, news and rumors seem to go hand in hand with this emerging health crisis. One such item from the more speculative side of the fence had stated that action superstar Jackie Chan was under quarantine after contracting the illness himself. However, a recent social media update from Chan himself has dispelled this rumor, as you’ll see below.

Apparently the rumors that Jackie Chan was ailing from the COVID-19 Coronavirus had some fans so concerned, it inspired them to send the Rush Hour actor protective face masks. But as mentioned on his own official Facebook page, those masks have been donated to organizations who could truly use them, as he is currently happy and healthy.

This recent health scare isn’t the first story that’s seen Jackie Chan’s health become a concern. Recently, during a stunt gone wrong while filming one of his latest films, Vanguard, an incident with a jet ski left Jackie Chan underwater and trapped under a rock. In an odd coincidence, that very film’s January premiere in China has been postponed indefinitely, due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

As a number of films have had to hold off on Chinese debuts due to the country’s closure of a huge swath of movie theaters, Vanguard is among the ranks of films like Dolittle, 1917 and the recently rescheduled No Time To Die that have affected by recent events. That’s the only film in Jackie Chan’s recent output that may be affected as well, as there are no release dates issued yet for the several Jackie Chan films that will be hitting theaters in 2020.

In addition to Vanguard, Jackie Chan will be seen in the action thrillers Project X-Traction, which happens to co-star F9 baddie/fellow action superstar John Cena, and Five Against A Bullet, which will be filming in Mexico at some point. Last, but not least, Chan can be heard as a member of the voice cast for the Sony Pictures Animation film Wish Dragon, alongside Constance Wu, Jimmy O.Yang and John Cho.

For a man who’s defied death quite a few times in his historic career, it’s good to know that Jackie Chan is not under quarantine and has been able to dispel said rumors through the power of his own internet presence. And once the uncertainty of this international medical concern has subsided, it looks like there’s going to be quite a few movies for fans of this action powerhouse to look forward to.

Should we obtain any other information pertaining to the delays mentioned above, we’ll report back through CinemaBlend with those updates as they occur.