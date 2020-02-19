🔥Jack Whitehall pays tribute to Caroline Flack at 2020 Brit Awards🔥

Brit Awards host Jack Whitehall opened the Tuesday night ceremony with a tribute to Caroline Flack.

The former Love Island presenter took her own life last Saturday at the age of 40.

After taking light-hearted aim at the celebrities in attendance, Whitehall paid tribute to the presenter, calling her “one of the Brits family.”

“She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun,” he said. “She will be sorely missed.

“I think I speak for everyone here when I say our thoughts are with her friends and family.”

The Brit Awards 2020: Red Carpet – In pictures

Whitehall earlier took aim at Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Coldplay front man Chris Martin.

Listing the night’s performers and nominees, he described American singer Billie Eilish as the “only teenager who makes Greta Thunberg look lazy”.

Tributes have continued to flow for the late presenter, with Russell Brand and Laura Whitmore among those who have paid tribute to the star.

Harry Styles arrived on the Brits red carpet wearing a black ribbon, which fans have speculated is in honour of Flack. The pair briefly dated in 2011.

The Brit Awards are the first major public event since Flack passed away.

