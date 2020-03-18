Jack Grelle switches gears on ‘If Not Forever’ after initially walking away from the project

Jack Grelle

Photo by Nate Burrell

Jack Grelle wrapped his latest album, “If Not Forever,” in 2018 but didn’t want to release it just yet. He instead took some time to himself.“I wasn’t ready to put it out and push it and promote it last year,” he says. “I’d spent the past decade chipping away at my music career and just felt like it was time to think about other things for a while. I finished it and walked away from it.”Grelle says he performed a handful of shows in Spain but otherwise stayed off the stage.“It was the healthy thing to do to keep my perspective on why I do this and keep the love for it fresh rather than thinking ‘I gotta keep people engaged, I gotta keep up with the industry,’” he says. “It’s such a game, and that’s not why I make music. I came back at it refreshed.”“If Not Forever” is the follow-up to Grelle’s 2016 album, “Get Dressed to Get Let Down,” and casts the folksy St. Louis singer-songwriter in a new mode.One thing he knew going in: “If Not Forever” would not be a honkytonk record.“I’ve always listened to all kinds of music,” he says. “I get hyper focused on a specific subgenre. I went through a Tom Petty phase before he died, then even more so after he passed. That led to a power-pop phase like Big Star and early Elvis Costello. Some of the songs have more of a rock ‘n’ roll element; some have a power-pop kind of flair. At the same time, there’s still plenty of ballads that don’t have that at all.”To bring about this change, Grelle did something he’d never done: work with a producer.“It’s been different engineers every time, and I’ve had good experiences working with different people and different musicians,” he says. “But I wanted to work with a producer this time for the collaboration and to expand the sound so I’m not repeating myself with what I’ve done in the past.”Grelle had a particular big-name producer in mind for “If Not Forever,” but that didn’t work out.“I had quite a few months of shopping around. I had demos I sent to a few different people. One would have been a wild opportunity. … They wanted tens of thousands of dollars just to make the record, and that would not have counted musicians and mastering.”It was a sobering moment for Grelle. “I can’t take out a loan to invest that much. That would set me back a couple of years. Though it would have been a career boost, but it wasn’t an investment I was willing to make.”As his producer, Grelle brought on Cooper Crain, an old friend in Chicago who’s known for his bands Cave and Bitchin Bajas.“I’d always admired his work and always wanted to work with him, and I reached out to him. We had talked in the past about making a psychedelic country record. I called him up, and he said, ‘Is this that psychedelic country record?’ I said, ‘It’s not.’ He was on board right away.”They sent demos back and forth and used a different band from Grelle’s usual lineup.“I love the musicians I play with and can’t say a bad thing about them,” he says. “But since I was going with Cooper and a new sound, I might as well have a completely clean start.”His core band on the album includes Patrick Boland (drums), Josh Cochran (guitar) and Devin Frank (bass/guitar). Extra musicians on the album are Ryan Koenig (backing vocals, harmonica), Tom Heath (pedal steel), Rob Frye (horns/arrangements), Sarah Vie (violin/string arrangements), Ranya Iqbal (cello), Alisha Beseth (violin) and Crain (keyboards). They worked at Cooper’s Jamdek Studio in Chicago, as well as Native Sound and Yellow Hat in St. Louis.One thing that remains constant with Grelle is his approach to writing. He wrote the songs one at a time and found his process has become more patient and deliberate.“I very rarely can crank them out fast,” he says. “I’ve been writing these songs since 2016 when my last album came out. I’ve been chipping away at these songs for some time. I’ve been playing half of the songs live for a while now.”The songwriting on “If Not Forever” features a variety of themes and genres — love and loss and several songs addressing social issues.“I’d like to think I could use my music as a catalyst to create conversation, change and help our community progress forward,” Grelle says. “I don’t want to be preachy, and I don’t claim to have all the answers. I’m not this straight, white man saying, ‘Hey, y’all, here’s all the answers.’ That being said, how can I come at it as an ally — an advocate. There are a couple of songs that drill on that pretty hard, and some are St. Louis-specific.”“If Not Forever” will be available April 17 on streaming platforms. It’s also for sale at jackgrelle.com. A release concert this weekend at Off Broadway was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. A rollout in Europe beginning April 12 was to include shows in Germany, Norway, Sweden and Italy.Grelle says canceling was tough but recognizes sacrifices must be made to ensure the health of the worldwide community.”To book this tour was six months of endless emails, follow-ups and favors,” he says. “I am not in a position to simply reschedule. It’s not that easy. The cancellation of my local album release hurts as well. This is a self-funded release.”Financially, artists really rely on these big shows to recoup some costs while there is a brief window of time to grab everyone’s attention and excitement. Luckily with (the) music, it will be permanently out into the world. The songs live on.”

