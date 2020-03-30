🔥Jack Grealish mystery after Range Rover crashes into parked cars during coronavirus lockdown🔥

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish may be the subject of a study after pictures surfaced online appearing showing him following an incident when a Range Rover crashed into parked cars.

West Midlands Police said these were called right before 10am on Sunday to the Dickens Heath section of Solihull, where in fact the two parked cars suffered minor damage.

The force said the driver left his details with an associate of the general public before leaving by walking.

Images surfaced online on Sunday of a damaged white Range Rover in addition to a picture that seemed to show the Villa midfielder in slippers and a bright blue hoodie.

Significantly less than 24 hours prior to the incident, the 24-year-old launched a video appeal for folks to stay in the home through the Government-enforced lockdown.

In the video, he said: “To greatly help save lives you need to stay in the home.

“Only leave your home to get food, buy medicine or even to exercise and remember to stay at the very least two metres apart.

“That is urgent, protect the NHS, stay home, save lives.”

A damaged white Range Rover after reports of a collision with parked cars in the Dickens Heath section of Solihull Photo: PA

In a statement concerning the incident, the West Midlands force said: “We were called to Waterside, Dickens Heath, right before 10am to reports a Range Rover had crashed into two parked cars in the pub.

“The driver left his details with an associate of the general public at the scene before leaving by walking, and you will be spoken to by police in due course.

“Minor damage was caused to the parked vehicles.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances and a person with information has been asked to obtain in contact, via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk quoting log 643 of 29 March.”

Villa were unavailable for touch upon Sunday.

Additional reporting by the Press Association.