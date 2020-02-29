🔥Jack Grealish good enough to play for Barcelona and should reject Man Utd, says Gabby Agbonlahor🔥

Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Jack Grealish could do better than joining Manchester United, insisting he would “walk into any team in the world”.

Grealish has been in sensational form for Villa this season, despite their Premier League relegation struggles, and will be hoping to inspire an upset against Manchester City in tomorrow’s EFL Cup final.

Regardless of whether Dean Smith’s side manage to stay in the top flight, they face a huge battle to keep the 24-year-old this summer, with United among several clubs known to be keen.

However, Agbonlahor believes his former teammate can set his sights higher than Old Trafford.

“I am not just saying this as I have played with him, but I honestly think he is the best attacking midfield option that England have got at this current time,” Agbonlahor told The Sun.

“That is why, when people say Grealish to Manchester United, he could do so much better than that.

“He could walk into any team in the world, even Barcelona or Juventus.

“For where Manchester United are now, he could go to better teams around the world, so he doesn’t need to limit himself to just United and focus on teams who are playing in the Champions League.

“The good thing about Jack is that he can run with and without the ball, play in different positions and score goals. He is the type of player that fans of football will go to a game to specifically watch him, even if they aren’t fans of Villa.”