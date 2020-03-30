🔥Jack Grealish 'deeply embarrassed' after breaching coronavirus guidelines as Aston Villa confirm punishment🔥

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has apologised for breaching government coronavirus guidelines, after being photographed at the scene of a traffic accident which prompted a police investigation on Sunday.

Grealish said he was “deeply embarrassed”, explaining that he had ignored social distancing and lockdown measures to attempt to visit a friend at his house.

West Midlands Police were called to Dickens Heath shortly before 10am BST on Sunday, after two parked cars were hit by a Range Rover.

An image later appeared online of the damaged white Range Rover, as well as one of a man resembling Grealish in slippers and a blue hoodie.

Police said a driver left his details with a member of the public before leaving on foot.

In a video released on Twitter on Monday afternoon, Grealish apologised for flouting coronavirus guidelines.

“I just wanted to do a quick video to say how deeply embarrassed I am by what has happened this weekend,” he said.

“I know it’s a tough time for everyone at the moment, being locked indoors for so long.

“I got a call off a friend asking to go round to his – I stupidly agreed to do so. I don’t want anyone to make the same mistake that I did.

“I urge everyone to stay at home and follow the rules and the guidelines of what we’ve been asked to do.

“I hope everyone can accept my apology and move on from this and hopefully in the near future we can all be out enjoying ourselves again.”

A statement from Aston Villa confirmed that their captain had been fined, with the proceeds going to the University Hospitals Charity in Birmingham.

A statement read: “Aston Villa is deeply disappointed that one of our players ignored the Government’s guidance on staying at home during the Coronavirus crisis.

“Club Captain Jack Grealish has accepted that his decision to leave his house was wrong and entirely unnecessary. It breached the government guidelines which are clear and should be adhered to by everybody.”