🔥Jack Garratt review: A sound to win over hearts, not stadiums🔥

Jack Garratt is one of only four artists to win the Brits Critics’ Choice and BBC Sound of… awards in the same year. The other three to do so are Adele, Ellie Goulding and Sam Smith. But who is he?

The 28-year-old, who won both those gongs in 2016, was supposed to be the next big thing. His debut, Phase, spanned everything from hip-hop to soul to dubstep. He wore a baseball cap at an angle, sported a very on-trend beard and did the one-man-and-his-loop-pedal thang like a bluesier Ed Sheeran.

But fame did not sit well with Garratt, who has only just returned to the stage following a three-year absence during which he battled anxiety and low self-esteem. Having completely scrapped an album, he’s now drip-feeding his latest effort, Love, Death & Dancing, across EP-sized instalments.

Watching him take the stage at EartH, a medium-sized venue in the heart of hipsterville, it seemed bizarre that he was ever touted for the arenas. That’s not meant as a criticism: as a virtuosic guitarist, singer and songwriter, he’s almost gratuitously gifted. It’s simply that there’s nothing about this burly, barefoot twenty-something singing songs about Buddhist spirits that screams “mainstream success”.

Set opener Return Them to the One was a futuristic blues with echoes of Bon Iver. Better saw him jump from piano to guitar and back again. “I’ve been away and, fme, it feels good to be back,” he said, to roars of approval from a crowd that had clearly missed him.

The lyrics aren’t always as engaging as the instrumentation. Doctor Please, inspired by Garratt’s time speaking with a therapist, settled for fridge-magnet cliche: “It’s alright not to be OK,” he sang over tumbling piano chords.

Mostly though, he was magnificent. Circles had a chorus to wake the dead, Weathered showcased his dextrous finger-style guitar work and Mara built to a Jeff Buckley-sized crescendo.

Megastardom does not await. Garratt is headed somewhere for more interesting — and music is a brighter and bolder place with him in it.