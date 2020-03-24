🔥Jack Clarke faces tough route to realising 'unreal' Tottenham opportunity… but there is hope🔥

In one of Tottenham’s more surprising deals in recent years, Jack Clarke’s “unreal” opportunity at the club is yet to present itself.

The 19-year-old winger was one of four signings for Tottenham last summer, immediately loaned back to his previous club Leeds where he managed just one league appearance as Marcelo Bielsa prioritised other loanees with the club only allowed to name five of their six loanees in a matchday squad.

Clarke was recalled and quickly loaned to QPR, but his fortunes failed to pick up in west London, gaining a total of 76 minutes of Championship football before the coronavirus pandemic forced the campaign to be suspended.

Meanwhile at Tottenham, Jose Mourinho has Lucas Moura, Heung-min Son, Steven Bergwijn and Erik Lamela competing for places – providing they are all fit, of course.

Where Clarke surely envisaged more game time this season, he also could not have predicted that by the time he returns to Tottenham, he would not be working with Mauricio Pochettino.

In fact, the prospect of playing under Pochettino was one of Clarke’s inspirations in joining the club.

Here is a glance at his first interview with Tottenham: “Obviously [Pochettino] is one of the best coaches in the world, a top, top manager. Hopefully he can help me push on and progress myself.

“I just want to carry on from where I left off at Leeds, kick on even more and then hopefully make an impact big enough to be in and around the team.

“This is such a big club. Watching the team in the Champions League last season and seeing how well they did, then with the training ground, the facilities and obviously the bunch of players that are here… they’re top players and I’m looking forward to getting to play with them and train with them.

“It’s unreal to be here. It’s definitely something I couldn’t have imagined a couple of years ago but now I’m really looking forward to everything.”

A player clearly with promise and ambition but with such limited opportunity at both Leeds and QPR alongside the abundance of competition at Tottenham, Clarke will have to set about impressing a new coach.

Mourinho has a reputation for sidelining youth talent that is not completely fair: the Portuguese offered game time to the likes of Scott McTominay at Manchester United, and has made it clear that if players have a mentality like the Scottish midfielder, they will play in his teams regardless of age.

At Spurs, Mourinho has also been impressed with Japhet Tanganga​ and Oliver Skipp – and with Spurs struggling this season, the coach has been more than happy to throw youngsters in at the deep end if they are ready to seize the opportunity.

In contrast, Mourinho has made clear that Troy Parrott is not yet ready for Tottenham’s first team specifically because of his mentality. Therefore, Clarke has an early steer on how he will have to carry himself if he wants to be in Spurs’ first-team next season.

The minimum requirement for now though, when football finally returns, will be to get valuable minutes at QPR to catch Mourinho’s eye.