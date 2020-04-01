🔥Jack Black's shirtless TikTok debut is exactly what we need right now🔥

Jack Black has joined TikTok in true Jack Black style, blessing his fans with a truly wild shirtless dance in his back yard.

Dressed in a cowboy hat, shorts and boots, the actor and musician performs his own “Quarantine Dance”, which he captioned with the hashtags: “#reallifeathome #distancedance #happyathome #boredathome”.

Black performs the dance in what seems to be his backyard, which appears to have its own half-pipe.

The wacky, high-energy dance has already prompted a number of users to recreate it in their own videos.

@jackblack

Quarantine Dance ##reallifeathome ##distancedance ##happyathome ##boredathome ✂️ @taylor

♬ original sound – jackblack

Black isn’t the only celebrity whiling away their time in lockdown by posting on TikTok.

Jason Derulo and his girlfriend have been performing death-defying acts, while High School Musical stars Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens reunited for a rendition of We’re All In This Together.

Celebrity reactions to the coronavirus lockdown have varied from the sensible and educational – such as Susanna Reid’s level-headed self-isolation – to the downright crazy, such as Madonna’s bathtub poem.

A number of celebrities or people close to them have contracted the virus, such as Idris Elba and his wife, and KJ Apa’s parents.

Black is the latest celebrity you can follow on Twitter, with stars such as Will Smith, BTS and Miley Cyrus already posting prolifically on the platform.

Black most recently starred in Jumanji: The Next Level.