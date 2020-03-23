🔥IWGB union to sue government 'over failure to protect precarious workers amid coronavirus pandemic'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain is suing the government over claims it has failed to protect precarious workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released on Monday, the union said it was taking legal action against the government over a failure to protect the wages and jobs of millions of workers.

It added that it would also be suing over a failure to ensure the health and safety of those still employed through proper sick pay.

IWGB has argued that the current £94.25 per week Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) arrangement discriminates against women, BAME workers and workers in the so-called “gig economy”.

It added that these payments are “not enough to survive or in some cases not even available at all.”

