🔥‘I’ve got a job to do’: Wildhaber says he will remain a St. Louis County police officer🔥

Lt. Keith Wildhaber, head of a new diversity and inclusion unit at St. Louis County Police, meets with reporters on Feb. 12, 2020 (Photo by Jeremy Kohler/Post-Dispatch)

CLAYTON – St. Louis County Police Lt. Keith Wildhaber said Wednesday in an interview that he has no plans to leave the department after settling with the county for $10.25 million in a workplace discrimination case.And he said he has no special plans for the windfall, other than to take care of his mother, brother and sister, all of whom live in the St. Louis area.“It’s a lot more money than I ever thought I would have,” Wildhaber said, interviewed at his desk in the police department’s new Diversity and Inclusion Unit, which he commands.Wildhaber said he department had some rebuilding to do, although he said there is not consensus about that in the rank and file.“There are some think there weren’t any issues at all in the department, that everything was great. And there are others … who felt marginalized.”He said he could not comment on whether the successor to Chief Jon Belmar should come from inside or outside the department.“We’re a good, solid department. Do we have issues? Yeah, I think all organizations the size we are are going to have some internal issues. … We have some great internal candidates but that will be up to the Board of Police Commissioners.”Wildhaber acknowledged that he has been under scrutiny in the department since Belmar installed him as the commander effective Jan. 1. He said he heard “I wasn’t the right pick for this unit, or there wasn’t a selection process for this unit but I don’t know how they could have done it any more fairly.