🔥I've been in quarantine for nearly two weeks with no sense of smell — and I miss the human touch🔥

Even cynics like me who claim to not enjoy hugs admit that touch makes us feel better — be that a steadying hand on your shoulder or an arm around you after you’ve had bad news. It’s been 13 days since I’ve touched another person and it feels much longer.

I was making coffee when I realised something wasn’t right. I couldn’t smell the beans, even when I pressed them to my nose. Taking deep breaths, I googled it. I’d read that loss of smell was one of the ‘rona’s calling cards but, like many of the symptoms, it could be anything — hayfever, a cold, maybe even PMS?

I abandoned the coffee and did a circuit of my flat, sniffing pepper, spices, even Dettol, in the desperate hope that I might be able to smell something. No such luck. I was numb to everything.

My boyfriend came in and said the room smelt of perfume; I’d been spraying Miller Harris’s Tea Tonique liberally. It was the wrong thing to say, but he wasn’t to know. He tried to hug me but instinctively I backed away. If I was contagious we were to keep two metres apart for two weeks.

That distance is measured out across London for us to see, outside shops and in playgrounds — many now sadly locked up. Thankfully I have no other symptoms and yesterday I could smell a tangerine. I keep going back to the perfume to measure my progress. I’m showering more in case I smell and don’t realise (I use the soap I don’t normally like because I can’t tell the difference), while cooking only reminds me of what I can’t do. But it could be so much worse.

A girl removes her mask to smell flowers on a blooming tree in Skopje, North Macedonia March 20, 2020

Covid-19 has made me cautious —small, previously inconsequential acts like going to buy milk feel too risky — so I’m waiting a bit longer before leaving the house or going near my boyfriend.

A relationship conducted two metres apart is challenging. Cross words that could be healed with a hug are more likely to linger. I don’t know how they did it in Jane Austen’s time, when courting was governed by strict rules of social distance. A friend tried to console me with an update about a socially-distanced third date she went on — they spent a cold hour at opposite ends of a bench in Soho Square. Forging a connection was more difficult when she knew that even brushing his hand with hers could cause harm.

Video calls are better than no social contact, but after the novelty of seeing friends wears off the conversation just doesn’t flow in the same way. Admittedly the first week of them was fun — so fun for one friend, who has always been hyper-social, that she triple-booked and couldn’t make our call. Some things never change.

Before I lost my sense of smell I had been considering co-ordinating shopping trips with friends who live nearby. We could gossip two metres apart in the queue. Beyond that, and beyond my temptation to just feel scared all the time, I’m trying to think of the future, when the fear will dissipate and we’ll be able to hug again. And I’m going to buy a fresh bottle of perfume that I’ll have a renewed appreciation for.

Cocktail hour with Ina Garten

When you are confined to a one-bed flat, how do you mark that it’s the end of the working day? Drink. Once my sense of smell returns I plan to make Ina Garten’s cosmo.

The chef is generous with measures and says in this new regime it’s always cocktail hour. I hope she has recipes for when I’ve run out of vodka and have to improvise with the dusty bottle of ouzo from last year’s holiday.