🔥I've always loved living alone in a Sex and the City fantasy world —but now I worry I'll go totally feral🔥

We’re all genuinely scared and confused right now. There’s so much information swirling around in our brains and on our smartphones. I’m no medical expert but I do have an important tip for you — do not watch the film Contagion. It’s brilliant, but too close to the bone, and very accurate as in it’s all Gwyneth Paltrow’s fault. This is big, scary stuff and even steaming your yoni won’t save you. “Nothing spreads like fear” is the strapline of the movie and it’s so true. We are all enveloped in fear and sharing and superspreading it faster than the bug. I am not here to criticise. It’s all I talk about too. It’s simply raw human nature.

I’m struck, however, by how this virus has brought the entire world together. In many ways it’s done more than the UN could ever do. It’s created the ultimate shared experience and doesn’t care about borders, age, race, religion, class, wealth, status or 10 million followers. It has democratised humanity for a brief moment in time. But as we all know, some animals are more equal than others.

We are rightly focused on older people who are more vulnerable, and it has been heartening to see community togetherness springing into action organising shopping and errands for them. Many older people are so active they have a better social life than their children, although my dad has been self-isolating in his special armchair, like Martin the father in Frasier, for many years now so is totally match fit. He’s also rather relieved I can’t come visit for a while. Then there’s families with children.

I think we single people have a romantic vision of families nesting … bonding over baking banana bread and roasting chicken together and home-schooling in a trendy “And Other Stories” clothed in Amish cape-and-bodice kind of way. Unless you are really well off and live in a big house, the reality for most will be different. I have friends tearing their hair out at the prospect of working from home, teaching their kids, doing most of the domestic chores and not ending up killing their partner.

Community volunteers have been working together (Simon Way)

On a serious note, many domestic violence charities are concerned about the pressure-cooker situation making things worse and victims of violence having nowhere to go. Divorce lawyers are also rubbing their freshly sanitised hands in utter glee.

And families look at us middle-aged singletons and sole dwellers with envy.

They think we are all pictures of serenity, residing in oases of fragrant calm, free from arguments about which boxsets to watch. The truth is, we will be the first to lose our minds. And no one cares about us — if we get sick, we’re on our own. We’re the true children of Thatcher.

I’ve always loved living alone in my Carrie Bradshaw fantasy. Now it’s Virus and the City. I’m worried that my loneliness will send me feral within a week and I’ll morph in Father Jack, glued to my sofa shouting at the TV as I watch the every Netflix boxset. I am my father’s daughter after all.

It’s going to be a very long year. Bring back Brexit. All is forgiven.

My first and last attempt at aerial fitness

I recently joined a fancy gym.

I know … my timing is impeccable. I’m planning to buy shares in a local pub too. I haven’t exactly graced the gym with my presence but felt a sudden urge to go on Monday. Don’t judge me. The advice on isolation was patchy and perhaps it was forbidden fruit. If it takes coronavirus to make me crave exercise, that’s a win.

But I misread the description of my chosen class. I thought it was gentle and would help stretch out my back (possibly involving lolling about in a hammock). It wasn’t. So, while the Prime Minister was telling us to go into lockdown, I found myself by mistake at an “advanced aerial suspension fitness class.” I should have walked out when the instructor — a lovely Portuguese guy with a man bun — looked at me with concern and asked if I had any conditions, but pride kicked in. “How bad can it be?” I mused. Bad. Brutal. And desperately inelegant; think Dumbo does Cirque de Soleil.

But it provided enormous entertainment to the rest of the class. At one point, I got all tangled up, stuck swinging around suspended upside down unable to breathe and all I could hear were snorts of laughter from the rest of the class who were all much older and “should be in self-isolation” I muttered.

And the greatest irony of all? That position was known as the bat. I’m so happy to be home for a while now.

Think before you tweet

Actress Vanessa Hudgens has taught us an important lesson for isolation. Don’t share every thought that pops into your head on social media. She has apologised for making rather crass comments about coronavirus which will probably now haunt her longer than the bug will. We will all be using social media a lot more to connect. It can be dangerous and even career-ending. The advice I shall take is think before you tweet, and definitely don’t drink and post.