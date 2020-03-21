🔥ITV's Belgravia is actually based on a true story full of debauchery🔥

Dowton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes is currently bringing a whole new equally wealthy set to life in his latest drama Belgravia.

The series, airing on Sundays at 9pm, follows the story of the Trenchards and their ambitious attempts at social climbing as they entered the rarefied air of the upper classes around two hundred years ago.

And while the plotline of the period piece is fictional, Fellowes sought inspiration for the twists and turns from history, with the central affair between Sophia Trenchard and Lord Edmund Bellasis being inspired by a scandalous true story.

So what’s real? And what isn’t? Here’s everything you need to know…

ITV’s Belgravia (2020) – In pictures

Frederick Berkeley and Mary Cole’s real-life romance

The affair between Sophia Trenchard and Lord Bellasis, who is the nephew of the Duchess of Richmond, is a central component of Fellowes’ drama.

Sophia becomes infatuated with the dashing Lord Bellasis, who in turn is equally as interested in her.

However, the young Lord’s intentions aren’t quite as honourable.

He is intent on sleeping with a woman before being sent off to war while Sophia would rather protect her virginity and refuses to bed him until they are married.

She falls for his charms and ithe couple appear to get hitched – but little does Sophia know, their wedding is a fake one.

The young couple’s story is a key plotlinefor the series (Carnival Films for ITV)

Fellowes said the inspiration behind this tragic tale was the real life story of Mary Cole, the daughter of a publican and butcher, who had six children with aristocrat Frederick Berkeley.

According to Fellowes, Berkeley had tricked Cole into marrying him with a fake ceremony at which a false cleric officiated.

It wasn’t until Mary was pregnant with her seventh child that the couple had an official wedding, meaning that Berkeley’s titles passed onto their fifth son, and not their eldest, who was considered illegitimate in the eyes of the law.

Fellowes told the Express: “He eventually married but it’s a rather tragic story actually, because he, first of all, seduced his wife with a false cleric pretending to marry them, and all the rest of it, and then they were very happy.”

The scandal only happened around 30 years prior to the events in Belgravia, with the beginning of the series set at the start of the 19th century.

Karen Davidson, who is an archivist at Berkeley Castle, told the Mail Online: “They claimed they had married in Berkeley church before his birth. There is no entry in the parish register recording this marriage, but in court it was claimed there was a note of the marriage by the vicar.”

Berkeley Castle was given to the couple’s eldest son William FitzHardinge Berkeley, but his titles were not. The issue reached the House of Lords, and after a while the titles were instead passed onto Thomas Morton FitzHardinge Berkeley, their fifth, and first legitimate, child.

Thomas Cubitt​​

Glenister’s Trenchard goes into business with the Cubitts (Carnival Films for ITV)

While James Trenchard’s (Philip Glenister) storyline is fictional, in the series he joins Thomas Cubitt and his brothers in their building of Belgravia and accrues his wealth through property development with them.

In real life, Cubitt built a number of buildings throughout London, including the London institution and areas of Bloomsbury for a group of landowners, including the Duke of Bedford in 1820.

But it was in 1824 – when Cubitt was commissioned to turn a vast area of swampy marshland home to highwaymen, robbers and bandits into a playground for the rich – that he really earned plaudits.

Richard Grosvenor, 2nd Marquess of Westminster, asked Cubitt to design an estate to rival Mayfair in prestige, and over the next 30 years the area then known as Five Fields was transformed from marshland known for crime and violence into a unique design concept as a city for the wealthy aka Belgravia.

Fellowes said of the area: “The other thing that interested me is the concept of Belgravia itself. It’s unusual in London because it doesn’t overlay any buildings from a more ancient time.

“It was conceived as a whole, built on marshy fields and executed as a total design concept. That gives it a uniformity that few other places in London can match.

Duchess of Richmond’s Ball

The ball has gone down in history as it took place days before the Battle of Waterloo (Carnival Films for ITV)

The show opened in Brussels during the Napoleonic Wars, at a now infamous ball hosted by Charlotte, Duchess of Richmond in 1815.

Hosted by the Duchess just days before the Battle of Waterloo, the ball has gone down in history as perhaps the most famous of all time, in part thanks to its guest list which read like a who’s-who of battle-scarred war veterans, including the Duke of Wellington.

The Duchess’ husband was one of the few generals not present at the ball, as he was away in charge of a command of a reserve force in Brussels, but the party was interrupted by the news that Napoleon’s forces had advanced into the territory of the then-Kingdom of Belgium.

After ordering his generals to leave and join their regiments, Wellington also soon left to join the battlefield as well.

Fellowes said of the Duchess of Richmond’s Ball: “The ball was an extraordinary acme for a certain kind of tragic privilege. Uniquely entitled young men with their nice fiancées, wives and sisters were dancing at the Duchess’s ball.

“They then left the dance floor to go straight to the battlefield. Many of the details fascinated me. As the men left and the women were weeping, some people carried on dancing.

“Some of the young officers were still in their dress coats when they died at Waterloo two days later. There’s something about that image that is both glamorous and incredibly sad.”