🔥ITV to air pandemic thriller Contagion following lockdown announcement🔥

ITV will be airing the pandemic thriller Contagion this week as the UK and other countries around the world go into lockdown in response to the spread of Covid-19.

The 2011 film by Steven Soderbergh (Ocean’s Eleven) stars a whole lot of famous people – Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Marion Cotillard and Gwyneth Paltrow – playing an ensemble group of characters responding to the global spread of a deadly virus.

Paltrow plays the first victim of the virus, while Damon plays her bereaved husband and the various other characters are doctors and government officials working to find a cure for the virus.

Though inspired by outbreaks such as Sars in 2002 and Swine Flu in 2009, the virus depicted in Contagion is far more deadly and rapid than Covid-19.

Copyright: Claudette Barius/2011 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., all rights reserved.

The film notably highlights the importance of social distancing, showing how rapidly viruses can spread person to person through touching.

The scheduling of the timely film follows UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that people should stay indoors and only leave their house when absolutely essential in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

20 escapist films to help during isolation

Social media users questioned ITV’s decision to air Contagion following Johnson’s announcement.

“Strange decision for ITV to show the film Contagion this week. Is it really the best idea right now?” wrote one user.

“@Ofcom are @itv2 really showing #Contagion on Thu 26 March at 9pm!? are you all really that irresponsible? Or are they @itv just after ratings?” wrote another.

Contagion has seen a surge in popularity since the outbreak of Covid-19, becoming the second-most watched film in Warner Bros.’ catalogue in 2020.

One of the film’s producers, Michael Shamberg, told Buzzfeed that Contagion was not meant to stoke panic, but rather act as a “cautionary” film.

“We got the science right,” said Shamberg, noting that the film consulted with scientific experts throughout its production.

Screenwriter Scott Z Burns told Fortune magazine in February that while the virus depicted in the film is different to coronavirus, the social and political parallels are evident.

“The similarities between our contagion and the coronavirus are immaterial, accidental, and really not that important,” Burns said.

“What is more important and accurate is the societal response and the spread of fear and the knock-on effects of that. That is proving to be accurate.”

Law’s character, a conspiracy theorist who posts alarmist fake news videos on the internet, was intended to highlight the important the truth and avoiding the spread of fear.

Contagion airs on ITV2 on Thursday, March 26 at 9pm.