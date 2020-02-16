🔥ITV 'shocked and saddened' by 'desperately sad' news of Caroline Flack's death aged 40🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

ITV ​has said that it is “shocked and saddened ” by the death of TV presenter Caroline Flack.

Until she stepped aside from the programme earlier this year, Ms Flack was synonymous with the hit ITV2 reality series Love Island.

She hosted the first five series of the programme, one of the most-watched reality shows in the UK, which launched in 2015.

In 2018, she was present as Love Island won its first TV Bafta for best reality and constructed factual show.

ITV said they were ‘shocked and saddened’ by the news (Dave Benett)

Following her death, an ITV spokeswoman said: “Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news.

“Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.”

Before Love Island, Ms Flack had presenting jobs on E4 Music and on the CBBC channel as well as being co-host of action game show Gladiators with Ian Wright on Sky One.

In 2009, she became the presenter of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! alongside Joe Swash and Russell Kane.

She left the I’m A Celebrity companion show in 2011 to host another spin-off programme, The Xtra Factor for The X Factor, along with former contestant Olly Murs.

After leaving The Xtra Factor in 2014, Flack and Murs were promoted to host the main ITV show, replacing Dermot O’Leary.

Caroline Flack and Olly Murs became close whilst co-hosting the X-Factor. (Getty)

However, the pair only hosted the main show for one year after being widely panned by critics and viewers.

The following year Flack said she had learnt to ignore her detractors, telling The Sun: “Not everyone is going to like you so you have to filter it.”

Aside from her presenting jobs, Flack has appeared on the small screen in Strictly Come Dancing and on the celebrity version of The Great British Bake Off.

She took part in Strictly in 2014 when she was partnered with Pasha Kovalev.

The pair won the series, fending off competition from Frankie Bridge and Simon Webbe.

Ms Flack said she had learnt to ignore her detractors (Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images)

Aside from her career, Flack’s love life has made headlines over the years thanks to romances with the likes of Harry Styles and Prince Harry.

In 2011, she was linked to One Direction star Styles, who had been on The X Factor the previous year, when he was 17 and she was 31.

In her autobiography, Flack went into detail about how she met Prince Harry on a night out in 2009 through mutual friend Natalie Pinkham after she had split with a boyfriend.

She said they “spent the evening chatting and laughing”, but “once the story got out, that was it. We had to stop seeing each other.

“I was no longer Caroline Flack, TV presenter, I was Caroline Flack, Prince Harry’s bit of rough.”

Flack became engaged to former Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother star Andrew Brady in April 2018, but the pair split a few months later.

Lewis Burton defended Ms Flack, and said he did not support her prosecution (Jeremy Selwyn)

Most recently Flack had been in a relationship with former tennis player Lewis Burton.

In December last year, Flack denied assaulting him in an incident that left them both covered in blood.

The incident saw Flack step down as host of the winter series of Love Island.

She was accused of hitting Burton, 27, over the head with a lamp, causing a head injury.

But former professional tennis player and model Burton said he did not support the prosecution and insisted he was not a victim.

He spoke out in defence of Flack, saying she has become the subject of a “witch hunt” following her arrest.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please call the Samaritans on (free) 116123