🔥ITV set to pause programming in support of Clap For Our Carers campaign🔥

ITV will temporarily stop broadcasting at 8pm on Thursday in solidarity with the Clap For Our Carers campaign.

The campaign kicked off last week and saw members of the public join together to clap from their homes in recognition of the vital work of the NHS and other key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The channel will pause programming ahead of The Martin Lewis Money Show at 8pm to encourage viewers to stand on their doorsteps and balconies to applaud the efforts of healthcare workers.

Regular programming will be replaced by a series of idents asking viewers to donate to NHS Charities Together.

Celebrities supporting Clap for Carers to battle Coronavirus

The broadcaster also encouraged the public to share messages of support and to check in on neighbours and vulnerable people in lockdown as part of their Britain Get Talking mental health campaign.

“ITV is joining the rest of the country in thanking everyone in the NHS and carers who are doing such a vital and fantastic role – so we will pause our programming at 8pm to applaud the heroes within the NHS for the remarkable efforts they are making, and raise as much money for the NHS charities as we can thanks to our viewers’ generosity,” Carolyn McCall, ITV’s Chief Executive, said.

Annemarie Plas, creator of the #ClapforourCarers movement, added: “I am really delighted that ITV is backing the initiative to clap for all who are out there taking care of us, and helping keep that Thursday 8pm moment alive.

The UK says thanks to the NHS in nationwide clap – In pictures

Last week, notable buildings were also lit up in blue as part of the #lightitblue campaign, organised by members of the events and entertainment industry as another way of thanking NHS staff.

In March, presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly helped to relaunch ITV’s Britain Get Talking campaign in response to the coronavirus pandemic with a special message to viewers, which was broadcast from their empty Saturday Night Takeaway studio after the show went ahead without a live audience for the first time.

“If there is someone you can’t be with right now, pick up the phone and show them you care,” McPartlin urged viewers. “Reach out to the ones who need it the most.”

Donate to NHS Charities Together Covid-19 campaign here.