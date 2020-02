🔥ITV pulls tonight's Winter Love Island episode following death of Caroline Flack🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

ITV have pulled tonight’s episode of Winter Love Island following the death of Caroline Flack.

An ITV spokesperson said: ā€œMany people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection. All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news.

ā€œAfter careful consultation between Carolineā€™s representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Carolineā€™s tragic death we have decided not to broadcast tonightā€™s Love Island out of respect for Carolineā€™s family. Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts.ā€

