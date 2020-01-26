🔥ITV denies Dancing On Ice ‘bullying’ claims as Caprice ‘prepares to sue’🔥

Caprice could try and sue ITV over claims she has been ‘gaslit’ by Dancing On Ice pro skater Hamish Gaman, according to a tabloid report.

The Sun reckons model Caprice, 48, threatened to quit the skating series unless she was given a new partner.

The newspaper also claims the reality star complained to telly bosses about being ‘bullied’ – and was ‘worn down’ by how she was allegedly treated.

An unidentified backstage source is also quoted as telling The Sun that ‘not much was done’ about the alleged issue beyond a supervisor being brought in to monitor their training together.

The insider is reported as saying: “Hamish is an incredibly hard taskmaster and was pushing Caprice beyond her capabilities.

“She was giving it her all but felt like it was never enough.”

For now, she wants to give her all to the show.

The source also railed at Caprice being portrayed as a ‘diva’ – and insisted she might be able to take her concerns to court.

However, it seems she would prefer to focus on her DOI participation in the meantime.

“Caprice won’t stand for bullying in the workplace, and has been advised she has grounds to go legal. For now, she wants to give her all to the show,” the source is reported to have said.

She will now dance with Oscar Peters instead.

An ITV spokesperson told ED!: “We take allegations of bullying very seriously but found no evidence on Dancing On Ice and we strongly refute any suggestion to the contrary.

“We’re very proud of the team, both on and off screen. They produce a fantastic show and we are committed to ensuring that everyone who works on the programme is fully supported.”

ED! has also approached a representatives for Caprice for comment.

– Dancing On Ice airs on ITV on Sundays at 6pm

