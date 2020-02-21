🔥It's time to make Bukary Saka promotion to the Arsenal first team official🔥

What does Bukary Saka have to do to get into Arsenal’s first team?

Well, he is in Arsenal’s first team. In fact, he has more assists than any other player in the first team, with eight. That’s more than Andy Robertson, Raheem Sterling, James Maddison and Jack Grealish.

He’s even added three goals, for good measure.

But, if you look on Arsenal’s official website the 18-year-old is still listed on the academy page as the only player with first-team minutes this season.

Even Emile Smith Rowe, a hugely talented midfielder, is among the Gunners’ biggest names despite now being on loan at Huddersfield.

Photo: Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Saka has been garnering praise all season despite playing out of position at left-back, most recently after a pin-point assist for Alexandre Lacazette to score the winner in Olympiacos on Thursday night.

Mikel Arteta said after the game: “I’m really pleased with the way he has developed and with the way he’s handling these situations … he’s still really humble.

“He’s still as keen to meet with my assistant, willing to improve. He’s a great kid and he makes big decisions in the final third.

“He’s not someone who hides. He’s got the vision and the ability to execute when the spaces are really tight. That’s a gift.”

About time to make Saka’s first-team promotion website ‘official’.