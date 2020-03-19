🔥It's right to close schools but an error to cancel exams🔥

I have just come off the phone to a headteacher sobbing at the news that GCSEs and A-levels would no longer be taken this summer because of coronavirus. I have spoken to other teachers who are beside themselves.

Closing down schools, except for the children of key workers , and those who are vulnerable, is the right decision. This is the biggest health crisis the country has faced since the 1918-19 Spanish flu epidemic. Coronavirus is deadly and threatens to kill a quarter of a million Britons if drastic measures aren’t taken.

But announcing that GCSEs and A-level exams will not be taking place is a mistake. Pleas for exams in August under different systems must be seriously considered. With no A-levels, it will be nearly impossible to decide fairly which students should get into which university. Predicted A-level grades are wrong four times out of five. I know this from heading schools for 20 years, and I know from running a university now (Buckingham) the dismay that it will cause students, and the disruption to life. Have the implications of this been fully thought through, or is an over-stretched Government taking decisions of massive proportions on the wing?

Students who have worked hard for five years equally deserve the satisfaction of taking their GCSEs. To suddenly tell them that their exams are off will be celebrated by some, but the vast majority will feel cheated. It’s like telling an athlete who has been preparing for the big race for several years that they cannot compete. It’s devastating.

Students sitting exams have all but completed their courses. The last few weeks leading up to the exams are taken up with revision. This can just as easily be done from home.

Saima Rana, the head of Westminster Academy in Paddington, is one of many to feel sad and worried. “Telling students now that there are no exams stops their whole purpose in learning. We have also told them that they are not at risk of being very ill if they get the virus. But they will be out on the streets and gang violence and crime will rise.”

She believes that, if schools are safe enough for the children of key workers and for those who are vulnerable, they are safe to sit exams. “The students can come in and sit in well-spaced out areas with plenty of fresh air.” Exams could be sat in August and September, after the peak. Yes, this will cause disruption, but is manageable.

I plead with the Government to reconsider. There may be a risk of some catching the virus. But there is a much bigger risk from having demotivated students on the streets for six months with no sense of purpose, and prey to drug pushers and other malign influences.

Consider that athlete, being told that everything they have worked towards had no purpose. We’re not doing it to a single athlete, but to hundreds of thousands of young on the threshold of their adult lives.

Anthony Seldon is Vice Chancellor of the University of Buckingham