MADRID/PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) — Weary and confused travelers, many wearing face masks, rushed to board flights from European airports to the United States on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping travel restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

His 30-day travel order applies to citizens of 26 European countries but exempts Britain and Ireland as well as American citizens. It takes effect from midnight on Friday.

“It caused a mass panic,” said 20-year-old Anna Grace, a U.S. student on her first trip to Europe who changed her booking to fly home from Madrid’s Barajas airport instead of going on to France. Her friends were less successful in rebooking flights.

Trump’s announcement on Wednesday, which left out important details as to how it would be implemented, what time zones are being considered for the midnight deadline and whether the ban would apply to U.S. citizens. American tourists, shrouded in confusion and panic, posted photos and videos of themselves at airports early morning Thursday, attempting to book flights home.

“Was awakened at 2: 15 am Paris time by a concerned relative in America saying “Trump just banned all travel from Europe!” Turning on TV, I saw that indeed appeared to be so,” tweeted New York Times journalist Mike McIntire from the Charles-DeGaulle airport in Paris. In a series of tweets, McIntire described his attempts to buy airline tickets for Friday, only to find out that Americans were exempt and ended up with two sets of flight tickets, for Friday and Saturday. Unable to get refunds for either ticket, due to long wait times on the phone and the airport, McIntire wrote that he got on the plane on Friday, having spent more than his “monthly mortgage payment”.

He noted that a Delta ticket agent at the airport said that another American passenger had spent $20,000 to buy tickets online, hours after Trump’s announcement.

According to a statement put out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the ban will exempt U.S. citizens, permanent residents, immediate family of U.S. citizens, or otherwise invited by the States.

The statement has not addressed what, if anything, would be done about people travelling from other countries in Europe to the U.K. or Ireland and boarding flights to the U.S. to bypass the ban.

Despite the ban, Heathrow airport is “surprisingly normal,” according to California resident Barbara Kluger, who is currently waiting at the airport for her flight back to the States. “This is my first time at LHR, so I can’t tell the difference. It doesn’t look particularly crazy busy though.”

Americans, however, remain nervous that they might be stranded in Europe for 30 days or longer, if they aren’t able to take a flight home.

“We are nervous that we won’t be able to get back into the country,” said Atlantia resident Jay Harrison, 29, hoping to board a flight in Brussels. “If it’s going to be another 30 days and we’re stranded, it’s going to be very difficult, very expensive and just tough to get back in and tough to live with.”

Paola Mesa, 29, a Spanish woman flying from Barcelona to San Francisco, said she backed Trump’s ban on travel from Europe.

“It’s what Spain should have done before,” she said. The death toll from coronavirus in Spain nearly doubled to 84 on Thursday and the number of cases rose to nearly 3,000.

Trump says he had to act as the European Union had failed to take adequate measures to stop the coronavirus. The EU dismissed his comments and criticized the lack of consultation from the U.S. side.

Many travelers, however, were critical of Trump’s decision.

“It’s ridiculous. Why do we impose a ban now when the virus is already in the United States?” said Leo Mota, 24, who had just arrived at Paris’s main international airport, Roissy Charles de Gaulle, from Los Angeles.



Miguel Paracuellos, a Spaniard who works in the United States, said Trump was trying to compensate for his failure to expand testing and screening programs at home. “He is blaming an external enemy, in this case Europe,” he said.

Jon Lindfors, an American traveler in Paris, was equally scathing about Trump, who will seek re-election in November.

“Trump said it’s not a health crisis but it is, that it’s not an economic crisis but it is. We don’t believe what Trump says anymore,” Lindfors said.

A Delta crew member, who asked not to be named, said Trump’s travel ban had caught the airline off-guard.

“It’s going to be a big mess… We were not expecting something like that. We don’t have all the details to know what it means for us and for the company,” the crew member said.

At Rome’s Fiumicino airport, largely empty due to draconian measures taken by Italy to combat coronavirus, one Italian traveler just back from New York said the United States would soon face the disruption Europe is now experiencing.

“(In New York)… there were only a few flights canceled or delayed… They don’t understand the situation yet,” said Giuseppe Riccio, who wore a face mask. “There are no controls in place, shops are full of people.”

Gregory and Ada Goldberg, an American couple from San Francisco, were trying to bring forward their flight home from Barcelona but were not getting much help at the airport.

“This was meant to be two weeks of pleasant vacation but it has become a nightmare,” said 69-year-old Ada.