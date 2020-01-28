🔥”It’s Okay If He Stays Or Leaves Party”: Nitish Kumar On Prashant Kishor🔥

Prashant Kishor has been among Nitish Kumar’s top advisers. (File)

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today all but formally expelled close aide Prashant Kishor, who has been needling him on the citizenship law and openly targeting ally BJP in tweets. “Rahega to theek, nahi rahega to theek. (If he stays, it’s ok. If he goes, it’s ok),” Mr Kumar said after a meeting with party leaders and lawmakers this afternoon.

Prashant Kishor, master poll strategist and Janata Dal United (JDU) number two, also got a caustic reminder from his boss about the reason he is in the party. But days after his sharp words to another senior leader Pavan Varma, the Chief Minister stopped short of declaring any formal action.

“Someone wrote a letter. I replied to it. Someone is tweeting, let him tweet. Anyone can stay as long as they want, leave whenever they want. Ours is a different kind of party,” Mr Kumar told reporters.

“Do you know how he joined the party? Amit Shah told me to induct him. He must have something on his mind? Maybe wants to leave…”

The Bihar Chief Minister’s comments today revealed that his patience was wearing thin with two prominent aides turned dissenters.

But he made it clear that he would not initiate any action against either Pavan Varma or Prashant Kishor.

Prashant Kishor, the man known to have the Midas touch when it comes to elections and winning, said: “Nitish Ji has said it …you should wait for the answer. I will come to Bihar to answer him.”

Since he was made JDU vice president in 2018, Prashant Kishor has been among Mr Kumar’s top advisers but that has not stopped him from taking up jobs on the side – he is working with both Mamata Banerjee for the Bengal election and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the February 8 Delhi election.

“Already he works as a strategist for various parties, but I’m making one thing clear, that if he wants to remain in the party then he will have to adopt the basic structure of the party,” Mr Kumar said.