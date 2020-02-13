🔥"It's not about sustainability, it's about a re-invention": Extinction Rebellion's co-founder on its plans for LFW and the future of fashion🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

“It seems to me that nobody will admit to the challenge before them in the fashion industry,” says Clare Farrell in her slightly Northern drawl.

Farrell is one of the ten people who co-founded Extinction Rebellion, the environmental campaign group which has become known for the visceral and “emotional” tactics it employs.

One of these such tactics was the faux funeral procession it hosted during London Fashion Week in September. The procession saw 20,000 activists protest from Trafalgar Square to 180 Strand – London Fashion Week’s central venue.

For Extinction Rebellion – or XR as it’s referred to by those in the know – the fashion industry has been, and continues to be, a key player in the climate emergency.

The figures would agree. Fashion contributes over 8 per cent of all global greenhouse gases and, if things continue at their current rate, by 2050 more than 25 per cent of the entire global carbon budget will be spent on the fashion industry alone.

Clare Farrell speaking at The Business of Fashion’s #BoFVOICES conference in November (Getty Images )

Farrell is frank: “Everything about the fashion industry needs to change. Nobody has been this vocal about environmentalism before but the world is, quite literally, on fire.”

XR was founded in 2017 by ten members of what back then was called Rising Up, a network of climate activists who were looking at the efficacy of civil disobedience. The organisation now boasts an estimated 485 affiliates across the world.

In February 2019, Farrell and her friend hand-wrote a letter to Caroline Rush (the head of the British Fashion Council, which runs and organises London Fashion Week) to alert her to XR’s plans to block the roads during Fashion Week.

The pair received a response from Rush within two days.

Extinction Rebellion protestors demonstrate against London Fashion Week in Westminster. (REUTERS)

“The British Fashion Council have engaged with us really, really well – we have a really respectful relationship with them, and I think they appreciate our honesty about what we’re going to do, as opposed to other protests they’ve experienced,” Farrell admits.

It’s not only the BFC which has engaged with the environmental advocacy group.

Farrell explains that the group’s fashion department (they believe the fashion industry to be a colossal enough polluter to warrant its own team) has held discussions with Stella McCartney, a brand which, she admits, “engages with a great amount of integrity.”

She makes it clear to not expect any XR collaborations however, stating; “it is just not our place to work with companies, it’s our place to be annoying. It is their job to do their work.”

While a distant cry from the extreme sense of urgency embedded in all XR activities, the fashion industry has been slowing pivoting to more sustainable practices in recent years.

Last season, Gabriella Hearst, Burberry and Gucci all staged “carbon-neutral” shows. Shortly after, Kering, the conglomerate which owns Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga, announced that its roster of big-name brands would offset 2.4million tons of carbon dioxide in order to also become carbon-neutral.

Kendall Jenner walking in Burberry’s first carbon-neutral LFW show (AFP/Getty Images)

High-time, given that a recent study found that 241, 000 tons of carbon is omitted annually by fashion insiders and clothing collections moving around the planet (that’s enough energy to power Times Square for 58 years.)

“The carbon budget that the fashion industry is consuming is out of control,” Farrel explains. “I think a big problem is that people don’t actually know what to do.”

The recent increase in popularity of sustainable brands and wardrobe rental companies though isn’t enough. She admits; “it’s not about sustainability. People get confused about sustainability and climate change – the two are connected but they don’t represent the same thing.”

“Those taking this seriously is great but they’re late to the party – we’re in an existential crisis and to be honest, they could’ve engaged in these initiatives years ago,” Farrell states. “We don’t want to tell people what to do, this is what science is telling us.”

As the glossy posse gear up for the four day merry-go-round of London Fashion Week (which starts tomorrow), they can expect more disruption from XR, which has shunned another faux funeral this season in place of protests outside the BFC’s headquarters on Saturday morning.

Protests over the environment aren’t the only thing dampening LFW this season. The threat of coronavirus is also casting its shadow over the celebration, which showcases the work of 78 designers.

Farrell summarises; “Ultimately, the future of the fashion industry lies in the hands of its leaders, but we can’t put our hope in them, so our protests – and being as loud as possible – are really, really important to us.

Extinction Rebellion will be protesting on Saturday 15 February between 10- 12pm.