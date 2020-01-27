🔥It’s National Chocolate Cake Day. Share the best sweet treat or recipe with us🔥

Chocoholics, today is your day.

Monday, Jan. 27, is National Chocolate Cake Day. In honor of the delicious holiday, Boston.com wants to know how you get your hands on your favorite chocolate cake?

Is there a local bakery that makes the best flourless chocolate cake? Do you have a family recipe for devil’s food cake that can’t be beat? Or do you think Betty Crocker boxed cake mix doesn’t get enough praise? Let us know, and your response may be featured in an upcoming story on Boston.com.

