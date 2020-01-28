🔥’It’s like a lost part of you’: Chelsea Women stalwart Claire Rafferty on the struggles of life after playing🔥

‘It’s like a lost part of you – you have to say goodbye to that person. It’s probably only now that I can sit back and say: ‘Actually, it really did affect me.’” Claire Rafferty sounds like she is talking about grief, and in a sense she is. The difference is that she is mourning the loss of her footballing career, which ended seven months ago, at the age of 31, with West Ham’s 3-0 FA Cup final defeat against Manchester City. We meet outside Rafferty’s office at Stamford Bridge – where Chelsea Women’s longest-serving player has reinvented herself as a partnership sales manager – six hours before she will press the flesh with corporate clients attending Chelsea men’s game against Arsenal. A playing career hampered by injuries – three to her anterior-cruciate ligament – featured just 17 England caps but she made 100 Chelsea appearances in an 11-year spell, winning three league titles and two FA Cups. She was so distraught when she left the club that she says: “I never really felt the same afterwards. That’s nothing to do with West Ham – just a little bit inside me died.” At West Ham, her injuries caught up with her. “I could have carried on, but I didn’t want to just be an average player.” Rafferty is speaking now in the hope that her experiences of life after the game – she never received a formal diagnosis but was so “lost and down” that she suspects she was borderline depressed – expose “a serious gap in player care”. She fears for the new breed of fully-professional women’s footballers.

“When I retired, not one person said to me: ‘It’s going to be really tough,’” Rafferty says. “You can’t put it all on the clubs – everyone has to take their own responsibility for themselves – but I feel like I’m going to make it my mission to talk to some of the teams about how difficult it is. That might start pre-empting people to put little plans in place. “It’s difficult, because we can just about invest in players, let alone people, because of the money. The help is there – but it should be advertised more. You do just get put into the real world. There’s no easing in period. You have to find who you are without football. Football’s just a big shield.” When her former Chelsea team-mate Eniola Aluko announced her retirement last week, Rafferty called her and advised that “it’s not as straightforward as walking away from something”. She started this job five days after her final game, partly because “maybe I didn’t want to stop and think”, having applied three months before the end of the season through the normal routes. That she knew how to do that is significant given that the former Newport footballer Fraser Franks – in a blog post Rafferty tweeted – lamented this month that he had no idea what a job interview consisted of when he retired at 29. “That’s where football’s going to go,” Rafferty nods. “There’s a question that everyone always asks that annoys me: do you wish you were playing now? It’s rude, because it disrespects everything everyone’s done before. No, I don’t, because if I did play now, the feeling I had when I retired would be 10 times worse because players are put in this bubble. They get everything. They don’t even have to pay their own bills. It’s ridiculous.” A Loughborough economics graduate, Rafferty had worked part-time as a financial analyst for Deutsche Bank since 2012, even when the Women’s Super League turned professional. As a pundit, she worked for BT, Sky, Talksport and the BBC. With that CV, I tell her, one expects she could have been parachuted into any job and coped.

“That is exactly how I felt,” Rafferty says. “I feel for some of the girls who just haven’t invested in themselves like that. It’s a lot to do with the loss of identity. I thought, I’m invincible to feeling like that, because I’ve done all this hard work to put me in a position to not feel like that. Then I found myself in it: feeling lost, not knowing my value, feeling like an impostor coming into a working environment where you’re inexperienced compared to everyone else. Having to reinvent yourself at 30 is not a normal thing to have to do. Normally, people are on a trajectory and don’t have to start again.” She contacted the PFA four months in but hid the extent of her anguish from others. “No one really knew, but in myself something didn’t feel right,” she says. “I’ve never been an emotional person. I didn’t know how to explain how I felt, why I was feeling it. I was embarrassed for feeling like that.