It’s ball in the family at Pattonville High

1 of 9

Pattonville High School JV girls basketball coach Lisa Foust, second from the left, watches as her daughter Hannah Foust, right, and teammates run a play during a drill at practice on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Kelly Thames in his basketball playing days in the 1990s. Thames starred for Jennings High and Mizzou and is now the varsity boys coach at Pattonville High.