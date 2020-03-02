it’s-ball-in-the-family-at-pattonville-high

🔥It’s ball in the family at Pattonville High🔥

News
syed0

It’s ball in the family at Pattonville High

1 of 9

Pattonville High School JV girls basketball coach Lisa Foust, second from the left, watches as her daughter Hannah Foust, right, and teammates run a play during a drill at practice on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Kelly Thames in his basketball playing days in the 1990s. Thames starred for Jennings High and Mizzou and is now the varsity boys coach at Pattonville High.

Related Posts

"frenchness"-was-the-theme-of-lanvin&apos;s-autumn/winter-2020-show-as-gigi-and-bella-took-to-the-runway

🔥"Frenchness" was the theme of Lanvin's autumn/winter 2020 show as Gigi and Bella took to the runway🔥

John koli
where-is-xur-in-destiny-2-this-week?-location-and-items-on-sale

🔥Where is Xur in Destiny 2 this week? Location and items on sale🔥

John koli
candidates-look-to-court-latino-voters-ahead-of-iowa-caucuses

Candidates look to court Latino voters ahead of Iowa caucuses

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *