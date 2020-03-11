🔥Italy's coronavirus lockdown sees Brits trapped abroad as 20,000 tourists seek way home🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Tens of thousands of Britons stuck in Italy today spoke of their desperate struggles to leave the country following a near-total halt on flights back to the UK.

British Airways has axed all 60 of its routes to and from Italy, while Ryanair services to the country will stop flying from Friday until at least April 8.

Easyjet and Jet2 have also cancelled all their flights.

It comes after ministers in Rome introduced the most severe travel restrictions since the Second World War in an attempt to halt the country’s rapid spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 10,000 people and left 631 dead.

Police officers wearing masks patrol an empty St. Peter’s Square (AP)

But with most flights to the UK grounded, returning at all is proving difficult for the 20,000 British tourists currently thought to be in the country.

Travelling by train was one of the few options still available.

Today seats were available at £302 each on the Rail Europe website with a departure from Rome at 10.50am tomorrow, arriving at St Pancras at 8.32am on Friday after changes in Turin and Paris and an overnight stay in the French capital.

Italy has imposed unprecedented national restrictions on its 60 million people (AFP via Getty Images)

Tina Campbell, 37, an accountant from Reading, had been on a skiing holiday with her father in Abruzzo and is now stuck in Rome after two of their BA flights were cancelled.

She told the Standard: “I’ve been out here a week, we cut that short to get back to Rome.

“Yesterday we thought we needed to get close to an airport because we started thinking things are ramping up.

“We had a flight booked for today which we found out was cancelled… there just wasn’t an option to book another one.

“We’re basically stuck now, trying to make our way back. At least we’ve got somewhere to stay, but I’d rather be in England.”

Italy: Coronavirus – In pictures

She added: “When they shut down the north of Italy and started bringing in all the rules, that’s when I started to feel like I wanted to go home. Alarm bells had started ringing and it’s really not fun. We just wanted to be home.”

Her father Homer, 67, described spending an hour on the phone to BA trying to arrange an alternative route home.

He said: “It’s just awful… Rome isn’t that badly affected, so BA have said they have stopped flying to protect their staff.

“When I spoke to them it sounded like they really didn’t care, and couldn’t be bothered, they just wanted to give us our money back.

“Other companies have said they will get everyone back by Saturday, they should just put on some flights, and tell us to be at the airport at whatever time, and they would get everyone out.”

Police officers wearing protective masks stand at a boarding gates (AFP via Getty Images)

Easyjet has said it will offer “some rescue flights” in the coming days.

Noemi Diamintini, 35, who has lived in Wimbledon for nine years, said her flights back to London from her native Tuscany were cancelled at the last minute.

She added: “For me it’s very annoying, I don’t know when I will be able to get back — if I am unable to travel over the next couple of days I will have to stay here till April which is frustrating.

“I had to travel in February because of family issues, and at least I can stay at my family home, but my life is in London, I am a British citizen, I have my work and my friends and everything over there.

“I don’t know if I can fly, and at least if I can’t fly I want to know now, we’re in limbo.”

A cook wearing a respiratory mask rides a bicycle across a deserted Campo Dei Fiori square in downtown Rome (AFP via Getty Images)

A BA spokeswoman told the Standard that after the Italian government’s announcement it had contacted all passengers due to travel and had updated its policy to give them “more options and flexibility”.

She added: “We recommend that any travellers continue to check their booking on ba.com for the latest information and ensure their contact details are up to date.”

It came after Downing Street admitted yesterday that the NHS 111 online service has been giving wrong advice on coronavirus to travellers returning from Italy.They were being told on Tuesday there was no need to self-isolate if they had no symptoms, despite Public Health

England advice that all people coming from anywhere in Italy should stay at home for 14 days regardless of whether they feel unwell.