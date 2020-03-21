🔥Italy's coronavirus death toll surges by 793 to 4825🔥

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has leapt by 793 to 4,825, on Saturday officials said, a rise of 19.6% .

That is by far the biggest daily rise in absolute terms because the contagion emerged per month ago.

On Thursday, Italy overtook China because the country to join up most deaths from the highly contagious virus.

The full total number of instances in Italy rose to 53,578 from the previous 47,021, a rise of 13.9%, the Civil Protection Agency said.

The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy remains in a crucial situation, with 3,095 deaths and 25,515 cases.

Of these originally infected nationwide, 6,072 had fully recovered on Saturday in comparison to 5,129 your day before. There have been 2,857 people in intensive care against a previous 2,655.

