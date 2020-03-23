🔥Italy'per day as death toll passes 6 s coronavirus fatalities jump by 602,00🔥

The most recent headlines in your inbox

The coronavirus death toll in Italy has jumped by 602 per day as the amount of fatalities passed 6,000.

The top of the Civil Protection Agency announced the 11 % increase on Monday, bringing Italy’s virus death toll to 6,078.

Although hundreds more deaths were reported, it was the tiniest rise since Thursday, suggesting a downward trend.

On Sunday, 651 people died. That followed 793 on Saturday and 627 on Friday.

The full total amount of confirmed cases in Italy rose to 63,927 on Monday from the previous 59,138, a rise of 8 %.

This was the lowest rise in percentage terms because the virus found light on February 21.

Of these originally infected nationwide, 7,432 had fully recovered on Monday in comparison to 7,024 your day before.

There have been 3,204 people in intensive care against a previous 3,009.

The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy remained in a crucial situation, with a complete of 3,776 deaths and 28,761 cases.

That weighed against 3,456 deaths and 27,206 cases reported around Sunday.