🔥Italy vs England Six Nations clash postponed due to coronavirus outbreak🔥

England’s Six Nations game against Italy on March 14 in Rome has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Tournament organisers faced the option of playing the game behind closed doors at the Stadio Olimpico or delaying it until later in the year and have chosen the latter option.

Official confirmation of the decision is expected from Six Nations later today.

