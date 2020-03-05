italy-vs-england-six-nations-clash-postponed-due-to-coronavirus-outbreak

🔥Italy vs England Six Nations clash postponed due to coronavirus outbreak🔥

News
John koli0

England’s Six Nations game against Italy on March 14 in Rome has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Tournament organisers faced the option of playing the game behind closed doors at the Stadio Olimpico or delaying it until later in the year and have chosen the latter option.

Official confirmation of the decision is expected from Six Nations later today.

Comments

Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines

You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully
Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable
Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties
We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification

You can find our Community Guidelines in full
here.

{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}



RSS

Loading comments…

{{#comments}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{/replies}}

{{/replies}}

{{/comments}}
{{^comments}}
There are no comments yet
{{/comments}}

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}

Related Posts

the-reader:-rishi-sunak-must-show-uk-means-green-business

🔥The Reader: Rishi Sunak must show UK means green business🔥

John koli
you-won’t-need-a-prescription-for-certain-cold-medicines-if-missouri-lawmaker-has-his-way

🔥You won’t need a prescription for certain cold medicines if Missouri lawmaker has his way🔥

syed
boots-to-turn-86,000-plastic-bottles-per-year-into-eco-friendly-tights

🔥Boots to turn 86,000 plastic bottles per year into eco-friendly tights🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *