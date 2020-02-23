🔥Italy scrambles to contain biggest outbreak of coronavirus in Europe as 130 infected and 12 towns on lockdown🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Italy is racing to contain the biggest oubreak of coronavirus in Europe, sealing off the worst-affected towns and banning public gatherings in parts of the country.

The number of people infected with the virus in Italy has now jumped to more than 130 as a dozen towns were put on lockdown.

Authorities in the wealthy regions of Lombardy and Veneto, in the center of the flare-up, ordered schools and universities to close for at least a week, shut museums and cinemas and called off the last two days of the Venice Carnival.

“As of this evening, there will be a ban on the Venice Carnival as well as on all events, including sporting ones, until March 1 inclusive,” the regional governor of Veneto, Luca Zaia, said.

He said Sunday’s festivities in the packed city would continue to prevent any public order problems.

A masked carnival reveller wears protective face mask at Venice Carnival (REUTERS)

The number of cases of the virus in Lombardy has risen to 90 from 54, while in Veneto some 25 people had come down with the virus, including two people in Venice.

Health officials reported isolated cases in the neighbouring regions of Piedmont and Emilia Romagna, saying the total number of known infections in Italy had risen to above 130.

Two elderly people have died in the past 48 hours from the illness.

The regional governor of Veneto, Luca Zaia, said he had dealt with numerous natural disasters during his long career, including floods and earthquakes, but he added: “This is the absolutely worst problem that Veneto has faced.”

Carabinieri officers stand guard the town of Castiglione D’Adda, which has been closed by the government (REUTERS)

A dozen towns in Lombardy and Veneto with a combined population of some 50,000 have effectively been placed under quarantine, with locals urged to stay home. Special permission is needed to enter or leave the designated areas.

Lombardy is home to Italy’s financial capital Milan, and together with Veneto the two regions account for 30 per cent of national gross domestic output.

Any prolonged disruption there is likely to have a serious impact on the whole economy, which is already flirting with recession.

People queue at a supermarket outside the town of Casalpusterlengo (REUTERS)

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani has said his fashion show scheduled to take place in Milan on Sunday would go ahead, but without any press or buyers present to prevent contagion, while four Serie A soccer matches were postponed across the north.

Health authorities are struggling to work out how the outbreak started. The first cases were announced only on Friday and doctors do not know the source of the illness.

Initial suspicion in Lombardy fell on a businessman recently returned from China, the epicentre of the new virus, but he has tested negative.

Tourists wear protective face masks at Venice Carnival (REUTERS)

In Veneto, doctors tested a group of eight Chinese visitors who had been to the town that was home to the first fatality, but again, they all tested negative.

“We are (now) even more worried because if we cannot find ‘patient zero’ then it means the virus is even more ubiquitous than we thought,” Mr Zaia said.

Prior to Friday, Italy had reported just three cases of the virus – all of them people who had recently arrived from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus first emerged last year.

After the first confirmed cases, Italy suspended all direct flights to and from China, but did not keep tabs on those arriving from second countries.

Italy’s far-right opposition League party has demanded that the government reintroduce border controls to try to prevent new arrivals, but Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has rejected this.

Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Sunday that officials would meet on Monday to discuss whether Austria should unilaterally re-establish border controls with Italy.