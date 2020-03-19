🔥Italy overtakes China as country with most coronavirus deaths🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Italy has overtaken China as the country with the most coronavirus deaths, as the number of fatalities passed 3,400.

According to the latest figures, Italy surpassed China’s Covid-19 death toll by more than 150, now recording 3,405 deaths.

Countries across the world are taking measures to halt the spread of coronavirus which has now infected 236,798 and killed 9,828. Around 86,676 have recovered.

The gruesome milestone in Italy is being put down to the country’s large elderly population, its overwhelmed healthcare system and the delayed imposition of complete lockdown measures in the country’s outbreak epicentre, Lombardy.

The country has the world’s second-oldest population after Japan, and the vast majority of Italy’s dead — 87 per cent — were older than 70.

In addition, virtually all of Italy’s dead had one or more underlying medical condition, such as diabetes, cancer, hypertension or renal insufficiency.

More follows…