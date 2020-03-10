italy-extends-coronavirus-lockdown-measures-to-entire-country

🔥Italy extends coronavirus lockdown measures to entire country🔥

News
John koli

Italy has extended its coronavirus lockdown measures to the entire country.

More follows…

