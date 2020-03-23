🔥Italians stopped from fleeing Milan for the south🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Italians have been stopped by police from fleeing Milan by train as doctors warned that increasing numbers of young people in the country are falling victim to coronavirus.

Around 120 people seeking to board southbound trains to Naples and Salerno to join their families were prevented from getting on as officers enforced stricter curbs introduced overnight.

They bar residents from travelling from one part of the country to another in private or public transport except in an emergency or for work or health reasons.

Italy’s coronavirus death toll stands at 5,476, including 651 deaths yesterday and 793 on Saturday.

“We have patients who are 20 years old or 30 years old, quite a few, and those are severe like the old ones,” said Dr Antonio Pesenti, head of the intensive care crisis unit in Lombardy, the northern region of Italy with the highest number of infections.

“Fifty per cent of our patients in the intensive care unit, which are the most severe patients, are over 65 years old. But that means that the other 50 per cent are younger.”

The blockade of trains in Milan followed a call from Vincenzo De Luca, governor of the Campania region around Naples, to the prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, calling for “drastic measures” to stop people travelling south.

“The coming week will be absolutely crucial and we are expecting to see a reversal of the trend,” said Franco Locatelli, head of Italy’s top health council, which advises the government.

All business and factories in Italy deemed to be “non-essential” for national production have been halted.

Supermarkets, pharmacies, post offices and banks are among the few places open. Public transport will still operate but public gatherings have been banned and restaurants, bars and most shops were closed more than a week ago.

A video posted on Twitter showed angry mayors in some Italian towns raging at those flouting the lockdown.

Meanwhile in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel is self-isolating, and gatherings of more than two people in public have been banned. Cases have risen to 22,672 and 86 have died.

The Czech Republic has reported its first death. Spain has closed its borders at air and sea ports for 30 days.

But a couple in the Netherlands wed using hay bales to keep their 11 guests apart in line with social distancing rules.