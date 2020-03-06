🔥Italian villagers shocked when sparkling red wine flows from their taps instead of water🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Residents in an Italian village could have been excused for thinking they were witnessing a miracle when they turned on their taps and seemingly the water had turned into wine.

Homes in Settecani, a small settlement in northern Italy, were treated to Lambrusco rather than H2O because a leak at the nearby winery Cantina Settecani found its way into the local water supply.

Local technicians corrected the fault but not before villagers ensured they “bottled as much of the precious liquid as they could”, reported local newspaper the Gazzetta di Modena.

The local council later issued an apology to residents, but some raised fears that it showed their water supply was not safe.

Others in the village complained that their supply of wine had been switched off too soon.