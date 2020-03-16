🔥Italian newspaper prints 10 pages of obituaries as coronavirus deaths surge🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Chilling footage of a massively expanded obituary section in an Italian newspaper has emerged, rising from one-and-a-half pages to 10 in just over a month amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The video shows the spike in obituary columns in L’Eco di Bergamo, a local paper in the hard-hit northern region of Lombardy, between February 9 and March 13.

A number of Italians were quick to react to the footage, with some taking to Twitter to urge people to stay at home as officials and health workers battle to contain the Covid-19 epidemic.

Researcher Silvia Merler said: “Please, #StayAtHome and show this to anyone who tells you #COVID19 is ‘just like the flu’.”

Journalist David Carretta meanwhile called on Italians to “protect vulnerable people”. “Stay away from them. At home if needed,” he added.

Italy has been on lockdown for a week, with all public gatherings banned and heavy restrictions on movement rolled out throughout the country – the worst-affected by coronavirus in Europe.

The measures affecting some 60 million people appear to have done little to slow the epidemic’s spread, however, with Italian officials reporting 368 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday.

The number of fatalities marked the deadliest day in Italy since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak and took the country’s overall death toll from the virus to a total of 1,809 people.

Nearly 25,000 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported throughout Italy.

Cases have also continued to rise rapidly elsewhere in Europe, prompting the World Health Organization to recently declare the continent the “epicentre” of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The virus first emerged in Wuhan, a city in China’s Hubei province, earlier this year.