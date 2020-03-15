🔥Italian FA call on Uefa to postpone Euro 2020🔥

The Italian FA will call on Uefa to postpone Euro 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy’s Football Federation has already suspended Serie A, and president Gabriele Gravina now wants this summer’s European Championship pushed back.

“We will propose to UEFA the delay of the European Championship,” Gravina told the SportMediaset television channel.

Domestic leagues across Europe are on hold and Gravina wants those competitions concluded during the summer months.

Euro 2020 is due to run from June 12 – July 12, but under these proposals that period would be used to complete domestic schedules.

That would likely involve the European Championship being pushed back until the summer of 2021.

“We will try to get to the end of this championship because it is fairer and more correct after the many investments and sacrifices of our clubs,” Gravina added.

Top-flight football across Europe has ground to a halt as a result of the spread of the coronavirus, with national and continental club competitions suspended or postponed.

Representatives of European clubs and leagues and the players will join national federations on an emergency video-conference call organised by Uefa on Tuesday.

Discussions will include Euro 2020 which is due to take place in 12 European countries, including Italy. The curtain-raiser is due to be held in Rome.

Under his plans, Gravina said he hoped that Serie A would be wrapped up by June 30, though he did not rule out extending it for another month.