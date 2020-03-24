🔥It Happened, Wonder Woman 1984 And More June Releases Have Been Pushed Back🔥

The news cycle from the past few weeks have been dizzying. As global concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic grow, government and scientific officials are urging people to stay home and self-quarantine in order to reduce the spread of the virus. This has brought the entertainment world to a screeching halt, as film sets are suspended and movies are pushed back. We’ve seen highly anticipated blockbusters like No Time to Die and F9 be delayed seven months and a full year respectively, but now another movie had joined their ranks. That’s right, Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 has officially been pushed back.

Fans have been waiting a number of years to see Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman return to the silver screen in another solo flick. While the highly anticipated Wonder Woman sequel was delayed once before, Patty Jenkins and the fandom were thrilled to see the next movie in the same slot as the original movie. Unfortunately 1984 and a slew of other June releases are being pushed back.

So when exactly will Wonder Woman 1984 hit theaters? While certain delayed movies like A Quiet Place Part II don’t have a new release date yet, Variety revealed Warner Bros. has nailed down a new time for Patty Jenkins’ sophomore DC blockbuster to hit theaters. And it’s just a few months later, specifically on August 14th. So the rabid DC fanbase won’t have to wait too long until catching up on Diana and her adventure during the Cold War.

Of course, Wonder Woman 1984 isn’t the only movie to end up being bumped for the time being. John M. Chu’s In The Heights movie was due out June 26, based off the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical of the same name. Warner Bros. has pulled the project from arriving in theaters, and unfortunately it doesn’t currently have a new expected ate. Miranda recently expressed his determination to put the movie out in theaters rather than streaming, and it seems the studio is in agreement.

Additionally, James Wan’s upcoming thriller Malignant and the animated Scooby Doo movie Scoob have both been pushed back. Scoob was going to arrive in theaters May 15th, and doesn’t have a release date. Malignant wasn’t supposed to hit theaters until August 14th, but Warner Bros. bumped the project in order to give Wonder Woman 1984 its new slot. Fingers crossed that theaters are back up and running by that point.