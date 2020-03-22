🔥It could have been a monster weekend for BattleHawks🔥

BattleHawks fans cheer on the team in its first home game, against the New York Guardians on Feb. 23, 2020 in The Dome at America’s Center. (David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com)

It was shaping up as what probably would have been the highlight weekend of the season of the BattleHawks, the local entry in the revitalized XFL. A record crowd for this version of the league, which had been on hiatus for 19 years, was expected. And the St. Louis television rating might have eclipsed all regular-season Cardinals and Blues games in the last year.Los Angeles was supposed to be coming to town and St. Louisans were primed to flock to The Dome to unload their wrath at Rams owner Stan Kroenke, who yanked the team out of St. Louis four years ago for the riches of L.A. It did not matter that the Wildcats — and XFL itself — have zero ties to Kroenke or the NFL. Or even that St. Louis grabbed the Rams from Southern California in the first place.St. Louisans nonetheless had been gearing up for weeks to not only use Fox’s national television platform of televising the game to vividly display their disdain for Kroenke, but also to demonstrate that St. Louis is a fine football city despite his proclamations to the contrary.Seats were being sold in the upper deck for the first time, and as blocks were gobbled up more sections were opened. Two offerings had been added since the original allotment — before the XFL abruptly canceled its season last week because of the coronavirus crisis.”The BattleHawks had such good momentum,” said KTVI (Channel 2) general manager Kurt Krueger, whose station would have shown the contest. “I heard they sold 40,000 tickets or so, that would have been pretty cool to see.”