🔥Israel Adesanya dismisses staph infection fears ahead of UFC 248 showdown with Yoel Romero🔥

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has dismissed concerns over a staph infection heading into his UFC 248 showdown with Yoel Romero.

Adesanya is set to make the first defence of the 170lbs title in Las Vegas on Saturday but during an interview with Combat TV this week, a mark on the 30-year-old’s left arm sparked speculation amongst fight fans.

The mark led to internet sleuths concluding that the Nigerian fighter might be carrying a staph infection into this weekend’s main event – a bacterial infection on the skin which usually requires antibiotic treatment to heal.

Adesanya however has shut down that rumour, telling ESPN’s Ariel Helwani: “It’s just a little something, a little scrape of myself. That st happens, but whatever.

“A little something. I’ve never had staph. I never will,” he said. “I’ve had malaria damn near eight times. I don’t know what else I’ve had. Like you think staph’s going to fwith me?”

Adesanya, 18-0 in MMA, is making the first defence of his middleweight title against Romero, stopping Robert Whittaker in the second round to take the belt last October.