🔥Israel Adesanya defends UFC middleweight title against Yoel Romero in contest booed by crowd in Las Vegas🔥

Israel Adesanya has defended his middleweight title with an unanimous decision victory over Yoel Romero at UFC 248.

In his first title defence since taking the title from Robert Whittaker last October, Adesanya saw off his opponent to extend his flawless MMA record to 19-0 in Las Vegas.

In a contest that failed to truly ignite and was frequently booed by the T-Mobile Arena crowd, the champion did enough to secure a clean sweep of the judges’ scorecards.

‘The Last Stylebender’ debuted with the promotion in February 2018 but swiftly rose through the middleweight ranks, racking up wins over MMA legend Anderson Silva and Kelvin Gastelum before taking the 170lbs title from Whittaker in Melbourne last year.

Ahead of the main event, Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk shared a fight of the year candidate as Zhang defended her strawweight championship via a split decision.

Jedrzejczyk was looking to reclaim the title she previously held for over two years, taking on the Chinese phenomenon Zhang who won the belt with a stunning 42-second victory back home against Jessica Andrade in August last year.

The two shared five brutal rounds, with Jedrzejczyk’s forehead suffering some nasty swelling after taking a stiff shot in the third. A bloodied Zhang retained her belt however, extending her professional record to 21-1.

Israel Adesanya beats Yoel Romero via unanimous decision48-47: Adesanya48-47: Adesanya49-46: Adesanya

Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero | Round 5Romero has to force the issue in this final round and catches the champion early on with a big right. He doesn’t follow up however and that familiar lack of urgency returns with Adesanya going back to those effective low kicks. Romero lands a nice left but the champion wisely evades as he comes rushing forward. A safer round from Adesanya, and the crowd aren’t too impressed, but he has probably done enough here.

Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero | Round 4Referee Dan Miragliotta, as underwhelmed as the crowd, reminds both men at the start of the round that are being paid to fight in a championship bout! The action does get back underway but there is another break with Romero caught with an accidental eye poke. The doctor is in the cage but thankfully the action continues.Romero then scores a takedown but Adesanya can scamper out of danger before his opponent can get on top.The low leg kicks from Adesanya are starting to do some real damage and Romero’s leg almost buckles as the champion brings down another.

Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero | Round 3Adesanya evades a big shot almost Matrix-style, leaning back out of the way before sliding out of danger. He is avoiding those heavy shots from Romero much better in there now.Much better from the champion going forward too, finding his range with his jab, slicing through before landing another head kick.More boos from the crowd who want a bit more action after the earlier brawl between Zhang and Jedrzejczyk.

Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero | Round 2Another big counter left from Romero at the start of the round! He throws it over the top again and catches the champion with a shot that echoes around the arena. Adesayna closes the range and lands with a neat flurry that gets Romero’s attention, but the challenger is looking so dangerous in there, pouncing as he almost takes Adesanya’s standing leg.Adensanya connects with a decent head kick and evades one from Romero before landing a jab at the end of the round.

Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero | Round 1Well, this is strange. Romero stands perfectly still for the 30 seconds of the round with his guard firmly up. He finally gets moving, but doesn’t throw a single shot.The crowd, perhaps a little spoiled from the action in the previous fight, are booing. Romero’s first attack comes at the midway point of the round, a low kick the champion evades. Adesanya throws but Romero, having waited long enough, moves and lands a superb right over the top! A slow round, buy Romero has landed the most telling shot so far.

Israel Adesanya vs Yoel RomeroHERE. WE. GO.

What a battle. Zhang retains her belt but we wouldn’t mind seeing that again.

Weili Zhang beats Joanna Jedrzejczyk via split decision!Scorecards: Jedrzejczyk: 48-47Zhang: 48-47 Zhang: 48-47

Zhang vs Jedrzejczyk | Round 5The two embrace at the start of the round before going back to war. Jedrzejczyk is caught with a big left hook – but the Pole responds with back-to-back shots that hurt the champion! Zhang reels back momentarily after another stiff shot catches her.Zhang quickly regains her composure and throws straight back- right down to the final seconds these two stand and trade but Jedrzejczyk lands a stunning spinning back first right before the horn!An absolutely stunning fight. We go to the cards.

Zhang vs Jedrzejczyk | Round 4Big connection from Jedrzejczyk at the start of the round as she lands another high kick that echoes around the arena.The standing exchanges continue and they are getting more brutal by the second between the two – Zhang lands the pick of them, a straight jab right onto that lump swelling up on Jedrzejczyk’s forehead!That bump is looking nasty and the doctor is coming in to take a look as we prepare to enter the final round.

Zhang vs Jedrzejczyk | Round 3Again these two stand and trade at a relentless pace, both landing cleanly. Jedrzejczyk switches to southpaw to help her try land that high kick that rocked Zhang late in the second and she rips through again, hurting the champion. Zhang is still looking dangerous however and tries to slice through her opponent with those vicious elbows. Jedrzejczyk has a huge lump swelling up above her left eye but she lands another big left in the closing 30 seconds. Zhang’s already bloody nose takes another hit.

Zhang vs Jedrzejczyk | Round 2Jedrzejczyk starts the round as she did the first, peppering her opponent with her jab. We get our first clinch of the contest as Zhang looks to use her superior strength to crank up the pressure on the cage.They move back to the centre of the cage and Zhang lands a huge right! Jedrzejczyk takes it well again however and lands vicious shots of her own with Zhang’s face now clearly marked. She lands a head kick late on but it comes too close to the horn.

Zhang vs Jedrzejczyk | Round 1Jedrzejczyk lands the first damaging shot of the fight – a solid right hand as she looks to get her rhythm gong early. She finds the target with another right but Xhang gets in and lands a shot of her own up close. The champion evens things up again with a beautiful left-right combo, jumping in and sliding back out untouched as her confidence begins to grow. Zhang lands another power shot and Jedrzejczyk stumbles back ever so slightly – she has absorbed most of those early shots well and finishes the stronger.Jedrzejczyk lands a jab after the horn – the crowd don’t like that.

Zhang vs JedrzejczykHere we go!

The first of our two title fights is here.Former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk is looking to reclaim her strawweight crown against Chinese phenomenon Weili Zhang.

Drakkar Klose vs Beneil DariushWHAT A FINISH!Klose explodes out of his corner, throwing stiff shots upstairs that rock Dariush. Klose closes in looking for a big finish, but leaves himself open and Dariush responds by landing a huge right over the top!Now it’s his turn to look for the finish and boy does he find it, throwing a left that leaves Klose seeing stars as he crumbles to the mat.

Drakkar Klose vs Beneil DariushDariush has spent most of the opening round mounted on his opponent, trying to lock on that rear-naked chokehold. Klose holds on and makes it to the horn.