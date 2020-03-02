🔥Ismaila Sarr's slow start a thing of the past as Watford's new hero aims to emulate Liverpool idol Sadio Mane🔥

It was deep in the bowels of Anfield, after Liverpool had beaten Watford 2-0 in December, that Sadio Mane offered some advice to Hornets captain Troy Deeney.

Stood next to fellow Senegal international, Ismaila Sarr, who had endured a difficult afternoon that included spurning a golden opportunity to score, Mane told Deeney to “take care of my boy”.

On the evidence of Watford’s 3-0 victory over Liverpool on Saturday – in which Sarr scored twice and assisted Deeney for the third – that advice has not been ignored.

“This is what Watford do. We buy players of potential,” says Deeney.

“We did it with Richarlison and people of that ilk. Hopefully he continues to learn and get better, but it’s his first season in English football and he’s taken to it like a duck to water.”

Ismaila Sarr went from forgotten man to Watford’s new star Photo: Reuters

Sarr is certainly flying now, but it has not always been so easy for the 22-year-old after moving to Vicarage Road from Rennes in the summer for a club-record £30million fee.

The deal to sign him was not done until deadline day, mainly because of Sarr’s involvement in the African Cup of Nations, and it meant he arrived to pre-season late and short of fitness.

Added to that, the winger had the difficulty of living in a country for the first time where he didn’t speak the language.

In Pictures | Watford vs Liverpool | 29/02/2020

Such a situation is difficult for a player, and sometimes overlooked, but Sarr is beginning to come out of his shell at Watford. On the field he is impossible to miss due to his blistering pace and trickery, but off the pitch he cuts a shy figure.

Mane urged Deeney to “take care of my boy” and, while the Watford captain has played his part, in reality it is the club’s French contingent who have led the way.

Around the training ground, Etienne Capoue is affectionately known as Sarr’s ‘daddy’, helping him settle into the local area.

Capoue often acts as translator during training sessions, while Abdoulaye Doucoure and Christian Kabasele have also made Sarr feel at home.

Deeney and Doucoure have been helping Sarr settle in at Watford Photo: AFP via Getty Images

“I was watching him at Rennes and he was doing the same thing,” says Doucoure.

“Ismaila is a big player for us and will be scoring more goals for us, he is a great lad and we are happy with him.”

Language difficulties have naturally played their part in it taking time for Sarr to adapt, but so has the turbulent environment of Vicarage Road this season.

Sarr played just 16 Premier League minutes under head coach Javi Gracia before he was sacked, while the defensive-minded approach of Quique Sanchez Flores did not suit his style. Under Nigel Pearson, however, the 22-year-old is starting to show just why Watford paid £30m to sign him this summer.

Pearson has installed confidence in Sarr who, given his shy personality, needs a coach who believes in him.

It was the case back when he was bursting onto the scene at the Generation Foot academy in Dakar, Senegal. Academy coaches knew Sarr had the talent to make it to the top, but it would require a coach with the man-management skills necessary to coax it out of him.

Sarr has that in Pearson and now he will be determined to follow in the footsteps of his idol, Mane. Like Sarr, Mane came through the ranks at the Generation Foot academy and the Liverpool winger is an inspiration to him.

Sarr the star: The Senegalese forward celebrates after scoring twice against Liverpool Photo: Getty Images

He contacted Sarr when he completed his move to Watford in the summer and, as Mane showed at Anfield in December, he cares about the youngster’s development and is keeping an eye on him.

That means a great deal to Sarr, who has always looked up to the Liverpool star and often watches videos of him in action on YouTube to prepare for matches.

You suspect in the future, however, it won’t be long before others are watching clips of Sarr for inspiration.