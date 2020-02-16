Isley Brothers feel recharged during 60th anniversary concert at Lindenwood University

1 of 6

The Isley Brothers perform at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

An audience member sings with the Isley Brothers at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

The Isley Brothers perform at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Ronald Isley of the Isley Brothers (center) performs at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Ronald Isley of the Isley Brothers performs at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Ernie Isley of the Isley Brothers performs at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

The Isley Brothers are 60 years deep into one of music’s most storied careers, so it’s easy to assume some of the spark may have dimmed. But that proved untrue at the Rock and Hall Hall of Fame group’s 60th anniversary concert Saturday night at Lindenwood University’s J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts.The classic act felt recharged during a refreshed show that rolled out for two hours. It was a hometown concert for the group, Cincinnati natives adopted by St. Louis. Ronald Isley, 78, and Ernie Isley, 67, have lived locally with their families in the suburbs here for over 20 years. Last year, the Isley Brothers was inducted into the St. Louis Walk of Fame on Delmar Boulevard.The concert Saturday night celebrated the band’s musical legacy, but also came with special acknowledgements of other great acts who enjoyed their own fantastic rides simultaneously.The Isley Brothers took the stage mostly decked out in Valentine’s red. Accompanying singer Ronald Isley and guitarist Ernie Isley was a cast that included a full band, a trio of female dancers, and backing singers Kandy Isley and Kim Johnson (Ronald Isley’s wife and sister-in-law, respectively).

The Isley Brothers perform at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Ronald Isley of the Isley Brothers performs at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

“I’ve got about 350 songs to sing tonight,” Ronald Isley told the crowd, which seemed like a fair enough number considering the band’s rock-and-soul legacy that goes back to 1959’s “Shout” and extends to 2017’s “Power of Peace” album with Santana and beyond.“I want to thank each and every one of you for hanging with us for 60 long years,” Ronald Isley said, still smoldering on stage despite moving a little slower. He sounded in very good voice.“Fight the Power” opened the show, and felt as fitting of a statement today as when it was released in 1975, though no commentary was made save for Ronald Isley bellowing “Somebody scream!” at the end of the song.The group dug deep into its catalog with all the necessary hits such as “Groove With You” and “That Lady,” which ended with the first of several unmistakable, showy solos from Ernie Isley, who also wasn’t to be missed on “Choosey Lover,” “Voyage to Atlantis” and “Summer Breeze.” Continuing to embrace hip-hop the way hip-hop has always embraced the Isley Brothers, Ronald Isley began “Between the Sheets” by reciting a line from Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa.” The rapper’s song was built on the Isley Brothers’ hit, and is perhaps the best sampled use of an Isley Brothers’ song. The band kept that same hip-hop energy with “Footsteps in the Dark.” Rapper Reginald Johnson from Cincinnati came out to recite a verse from Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day,” which sampled “Footsteps in the Dark.”Continuing to bring different elements into its songs, the band’s “Smooth Sailin’” carried an interpolation of Rufus & Chaka Khan’s “Sweet Thing.” Pulling the audience into the song, a man and a woman were called on to sing as well, with mixed results. A dozen or so women crowded the stage show off their moves during “It’s Your Thing” and “Twist and Shout.”“Something about Missouri, y’all know how to dance,” Ronald Isley said.

Audience members dance on stage while the Isley Brothers perform at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Kandy Isley (left) performs with her husband Ronald Isley of the Isley Brothers at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Recounting his encounters with many fellow legends over the years, Ronald Isley name-checked Bob Dylan, who penned “Lay Lady Lay,” performed here, and sang with the late Luther Vandross’ vocals for a duet of sorts of Lionel Richie’s “Hello.” He also spoke of his good friend Aretha Franklin, honored with a powerhouse performance of “Jesus Loves Me” led by Kandy Isley, who truly took the crowd to church on this Saturday night.Kandy Isley and Kim Johnson, glorious throughout in their backing roles, were brought front and center for “Make Me Say It Again Girl” and “At Your Best (You Are Love).”“How many of you all know about Motown,” Ronald Isley asked as the group eased into “This Old Heart of Mine,” followed by the group’s popular version of Stephen Stills’ “Love the One You’re With.” A medley continued acknowledging others such as Ike and Tina Turner’s version of “Proud Mary” and Maze featuring Frankie Beverly’s “Joy and Pain.”In a necessary nod to singer and producer Angela Winbush, his ex-wife, Ronald Isley shouted her out as he introduced “Spend the Night.” Another shout out went to his pastor David Crank of Faith Church accompanied by “For the Love of You.”Throughout the night, Ronald Isley asked “can I sing what I want to sing?” and these days that doesn’t include the group’s songs recorded with the embattled R. Kelly such as “Contagious” and “Down Low (Nobody Has to Know).” Though the songs introduced the band to younger fans with Ronald Isley’s Mr. Biggs persona, the group has dropped their work together from the live repertoire, as other singers have who’ve worked with him. It felt like the smartest move. The concert ended as every Isley Brothers should end — with an anthemic moment of Ernie Isley holding his instrument over his head while playing with his teeth.

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

The Isley Brothers perform at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

An audience member sings with the Isley Brothers at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

Ronald Isley of the Isley Brothers performs at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

Ronald Isley of the Isley Brothers performs at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

Ronald Isley of the Isley Brothers performs at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

Ronald Isley of the Isley Brothers performs at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

Ronald Isley of the Isley Brothers performs at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

Ronald Isley of the Isley Brothers performs at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

Ernie Isley of the Isley Brothers performs at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

Ernie Isley of the Isley Brothers performs at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

Ernie Isley of the Isley Brothers performs at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

Ronald Isley of the Isley Brothers (center) performs at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

Ronald Isley of the Isley Brothers performs at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

The Isley Brothers perform at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

The Isley Brothers perform at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

The Isley Brothers perform at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

The Isley Brothers perform at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

The Isley Brothers perform at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

The Isley Brothers perform at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

The Isley Brothers perform at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

The Isley Brothers perform at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

An audience member sings with the Isley Brothers at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

From the left, Crystal Matthews, of Maryland Heights, and Paula Williams-James, of St. Louis, before the Isley Brothers perform at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

Camillia (left) and Zack Newland, of Florissant, before the Isley Brothers perform at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

Diane Perry (left) and John Davis, both of St. Louis, before the Isley Brothers perform at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

Jackie (left) and Carl Whitney, of St. Louis, before the Isley Brothers perform at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

Stephanie Pointer (left) and Albert Moore, both of Florissant, before the Isley Brothers perform at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

James (left) and Miriam Adkins, of New Bern, N.C., before the Isley Brothers perform at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

Jim (left) and Pat Beilsmith, of St. Charles, before the Isley Brothers perform at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

Don (left) and Karen Golden, of Lee’s Summit, before the Isley Brothers perform at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

From the left, Lucian Woods, of Florissant, and Louvenia Jones, of Ballwin, before the Isley Brothers perform at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

Byron (left) and Vera Price, of University City, before the Isley Brothers perform at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

Jeffrey (left) and Josie Holtz, of St. Charles, before the Isley Brothers perform at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

James (left) and Miriam Adkins, of New Bern, N.C., before the Isley Brothers perform at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

Dennis (left) and Gerri Seipp, of O’Fallon, Ill., before the Isley Brothers perform at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Isley Brothers get star on St. Louis Walk of Fame in the Loop

Deborah Calloway (bottom left), from Normandy, takes a selfie with Ernie Isley (left) and Ronald Isley (right), as they stand for photos after the Isley Brothers’ star on the St. Louis Walk of Fame was uncovered during an induction ceremony on April 24.Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson, Post-Dispatch

Isley Brothers get star on St. Louis Walk of Fame in the Loop

Ernie Isley (center) and his brother Ronald Isley (behind him) sign memorabilia for their fans after the Isley Brothers’ star on the St. Louis Walk of Fame was uncovered during an induction ceremony in St. Louis on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

Isley Brothers get star on St. Louis Walk of Fame in the Loop

St. Louis businessman Joe Edwards displays a couple of the Isley Brother’s early hit records before the start of a ceremony where the Isley Brothers were inducted into the St. Louis Walk of Fame on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

Isley Brothers get star on St. Louis Walk of Fame in the Loop

Fans line up to shoot photos of the Isley Brothers’ star on the St. Louis Walk of Fame after it was uncovered during an induction ceremony in St. Louis on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

Isley Brothers get star on St. Louis Walk of Fame in the Loop

The Isley Brothers, Ernie Isley (left) and Ronald Isley (right), pose with St. Louis businessman Joe Edwards after the Isley Brother’s star on the St. Louis Walk of Fame was uncovered during an induction ceremony in St. Louis on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

Isley Brothers get star on St. Louis Walk of Fame in the Loop

The Isley Brothers, Ernie Isley (left) and Ronald Isley (right), stand for photos after the Isley Brothers’ star on the St. Louis Walk of Fame was uncovered during an induction ceremony in St. Louis on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com• See the other people on the Walk of Fame.

David Carson

Isley Brothers get star on St. Louis Walk of Fame in the Loop

Ernie Isley (center) shakes hands with fans after he and his brother Ronald Isley had their star on the St. Louis Walk of Fame was uncovered during an induction ceremony in St. Louis on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

Isley Brothers get star on St. Louis Walk of Fame in the Loop

St. Louis businessman Joe Edwards uncovers the Isley Brothers’ star on the St. Louis Walk of Fame during an induction ceremony in St. Louis on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

The Isley Brothers, one of the world’s most famous acts, found a new home on the St. Louis Walk of Fame on Wednesday morning during a modest c…