🔥Isle of Wight festival confirms new 2021 dates after coronavirus derails summer plans🔥

VENTURING OUT in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Isle of Wight festival has confirmed its 2021 dates following the Covid-19 outbreak forced organisers into abandoning this year’s edition.

The long-running event was because of be headlined by Lionel Richie, Snow Duran and Patrol Duran come early july, but followed in the footsteps of Glastonbury, Download and Coachella in postponing its plans.

However, organisers have confirmed the festival will go back to Newport from June 17-20 in 2021.

Tickets aren’t currently for sale for the festival, although anyone who did have tickets for 2020 can roll them to these new dates.

Ticket-holders who cannot make the brand new dates will undoubtedly be offered a refund.

The music industry is bracing itself for months of uncertainty when confronted with coronavirus, with venues shuttered and tours cancelled all around the global world.

Many artists took to live-streaming performances from their very own homes, with Elton John, John Legend and Billie Eilish the type of to obtain involved.